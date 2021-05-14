Megan Thee Stallion's BF Pardison Fontaine sparks wedding rumours following cryptic tweet

Fans are convinced Pardison Fontaine has plans to marry Megan Thee Stallion after his suggestive tweet.

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine has left fans in a frenzy after seemingly hinting at getting married to the Houston Hottie.

On Friday (May 14) Pardi took to Twitter to reveal that wedding bells may be around the corner for the couple.

Taking to the social media platform, the 31-year-old artist wrote: "When is wedding season?".

The simple question struck Megan's fans, leading them to assume that he may be ready to put a ring on the "Savage" rapstress' finger.

Pardison Fontaine sparks wedding rumours with his "cryptic" tweet. Picture: Twitter/@pardi

Many fans believe that the couple taking their relationship to the next level might be the reason as to why Megan is taking a hiatus from social media.

During Meg's hiatus, Pardi has been sharing sweet photos of them both loved up. In a recent photo, he shared photos of Megan on his back as the pair both laughed together.

The couple were pictured before going into a private jet. In the swipe post, Pardi shared NSFW videos of him caressing Meg's body.

Megan's team announced her hiatus on her Instagram page. The statement read: "“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

It continued: “In her absence, [management] will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”.

Since Pardi's tweet, fans are suspecting the "Body" artist is taking time out to relax after a busy year and spend quality time with her boo.

Last month, Megan tweeted about her new boyfriend. "Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner ... bc i used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY [crying laughing emoji]," she tweeted.

"My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where ... I like that." she added. The star confirmed her relationship with Pardi in February.

While it is not clear whether Pardi and Meg are planning to get married yet, fans have run with it. See fan reactions to the rapper's tweet below.

Bestie it depends..... if it have ANYTHING to do with Megan then wedding season starts in 3 years or 10......🕵🏽 pic.twitter.com/u7pZ0IbMM4 — 😜👍🏽 (@ohwowthatstuff) May 14, 2021