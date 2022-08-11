Megan Thee Stallion new album 'Traumazine': release date, tracklist, features and more

When is Megan Thee Stallion's second album coming out? What is the tracklist? Who features? Here's all we know.

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that she has finished recording her sophomore album in July 2022.

Now, fans are anticipating its release since Meg released her debut album Good News and her compilation album last year, titled Something for Thee Hotties.

Since then, the Houston hottie has been working hard to release new music, and has dropped her single 'Plan B', as well as 'Sweetest Pie' with Dua Lipa, and 'Lick' with Shensea.

The cover for Megan's new album titled 'Traumazine'. Picture: 300 Entertainment / Twitter

The rapper's debut album included singles such as 'Body' and 'Girls in the Hood', and has now sold over a million units in the US alone.

Meg has been teasing a new album for a while now and is ensuring the hot girls get what they want as it drops shortly.

So, whose ready for some new Megan Thee Stallion?

