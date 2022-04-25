Megan Thee Stallion addresses alleged Tory Lanez shooting in emotional first interview on incident

Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Plan B rapper revealed details from the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her saying "I was really scared, cause I had never been shot at before"

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out in her first interview about the alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez that happening in the Hollywood Hills on July 2020 with CBS Morning’s with Gayle King.

Reliving that night that she claims started because she was at a party and was ready to leave when everyone else insisted on staying, which she describes as "normal friend stuff".

Megan Thee Stallion crying during her interview with Gayle King on CBSMornings. Picture: YouTube/CBSMornings

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time" she explains.

"But ... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy".

She continues onto explain that as soon she exited the vehicle, Lanez allegedly stood outside the car window and yelled "Dance, b*tch" before shooting at her.

"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast, and all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, b—!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times".

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

"I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before" she told King before adding, "I didn’t want to move too quick, like ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god. If I take the wrong step … I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me".

Lanez was detained at the scene of the incident and charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle, but he was freed the same day on $35,000 bond.

In October 2020, he was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and driving with a loaded, unregistered firearm.

Tory Lanez performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Lanez, whose actual name is Daystar Peterson, was remanded in custody earlier this month after violating the terms of a discovery protective order and a personal contact order by tweeting insults at Sweetest Pie rapper.

Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted of the charges. On September 14, the case is expected to continue.