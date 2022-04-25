Megan Thee Stallion addresses alleged Tory Lanez shooting in emotional first interview on incident
25 April 2022, 15:46
Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Plan B rapper revealed details from the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot her saying "I was really scared, cause I had never been shot at before"
Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out in her first interview about the alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez that happening in the Hollywood Hills on July 2020 with CBS Morning’s with Gayle King.
Reliving that night that she claims started because she was at a party and was ready to leave when everyone else insisted on staying, which she describes as "normal friend stuff".
"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time" she explains.
"But ... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy".
Music megastar @theestallion sits down exclusively with @GayleKing for her first TV interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez, Monday on #CBSMornings.— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 24, 2022
Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the alleged shooting. pic.twitter.com/iYDZdkOAMm
She continues onto explain that as soon she exited the vehicle, Lanez allegedly stood outside the car window and yelled "Dance, b*tch" before shooting at her.
"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast, and all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, b—!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times".
"I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before" she told King before adding, "I didn’t want to move too quick, like ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god. If I take the wrong step … I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me".
Lanez was detained at the scene of the incident and charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle, but he was freed the same day on $35,000 bond.
In October 2020, he was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and driving with a loaded, unregistered firearm.
Lanez, whose actual name is Daystar Peterson, was remanded in custody earlier this month after violating the terms of a discovery protective order and a personal contact order by tweeting insults at Sweetest Pie rapper.
Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted of the charges. On September 14, the case is expected to continue.