Megan Thee Stallion 'Her' lyrics meaning explained

Megan dropped her sophomore album 'Traumazine' this week and here is the lyric breakdown for 'Her'.

Megan Thee Stallion has wowed fans with her second album titled 'Traumazine'.

The Houston hottie dropped her album this week, which features 15 new tracks, as well as three already released tracks including 'Plan B' and 'Sweetest Pie' with Dua Lipa.

Meg has already performed 'Her' live so it seems that this will take the reins as a lead single from the album.

The cover for Megan's new album titled 'Traumazine'. Picture: 300 Entertainment / Twitter

The rapper has opened up about her new album, and has said that it is an album for "herself".

"I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f*ck it I'll put it in a song", she revealed on Twitter.

Here is the lyric breakdown for the song 'Her' from 'Traumazine'.

I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her / She, She, She, She, She, She, She

Megan here is referring to herself - she is a recognisable person and is quite rightly asserting her self worth to her audience. This is the main hook for the chorus and is extremely catchy, ensuring that everyone knows that Meg is THAT girl.

No matter what they do or say, It ain't no getting rid of me / I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece

Again, Meg is the centre of attention when she walks into the room. The song is called 'Her' after all. The metaphor of the 'centrepiece' ensures that everyone knows that Megan is here to stay. She rose to fame after releasing multiple singles, and now makes everyone know she is one of the main rappers killing it in the game right now.

Megan recently performed at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty Images

I don't even wear an outfit twice, Dead them / Any b*tch got a problem? probably never met them

The Houston hottie is describing her wardrobe here, implying that it is vast. Meg wears jaw-dropping outfits, ranging from slick bodysuits to floor length gowns.

The rapper is addressing her haters and critics in this lyric, and suggests that nobody has met her on a deep enough level to have reason to dislike her.

Here are the full lyrics below:

I don't care if these b*tches don't like me

'Cause, Like, I'm pretty as fu*k



Just the other day, I heard a h** say

Matter of fact, What could a h** say?

With a face like this and a b*tch this paid

Sh!t, What could a h** say?

The bag so expensive, My pu**y came with it

Body so nice, They be saying, "Who did it?"

But everything natural, Actual, Factual

Prissy in the streets, But i f**k like an animal

All you h**s know who the f**k i am

From your boyfriend down to my instagram

To all them busted-a** h**s that you kick it with

I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, b*tch



I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her

She, She, She, She, She, She, She

Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me

Tell your friends this her, Her, Her, Her

Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)



B*tch, You do you and whatever that is, I'ma do it better

Hoes must've just seen me and they playing catch-Up

B*tches looking like lil' Megan's playing dress-Up

Would i ever spin the block on a n**** never

I don't even wear an outfit twice, Dead them

Any b*tch got a problem? probably never met them

Tell a hater kiss both cheeks, Ciao, Bella

But i'm used to the chatter 'Cause



I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her

She, She, She, She, She, She, She

Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me

Tell your friends this her, Her, Her

Her, Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)



All this hate giving me a pretty face

I eat hate, That's why i ain't got a waist

The more h**s hating, More money i'ma make

And the more n****s talk, More n****s want a taste

'Cause i'm the most sickening, h**s so f**king sick of me

No matter what they do or say, It ain't no getting rid of me

I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece

Stepping for a long time, Moving like a centipede

I ain't scared of s**t, Man or b***h

To everybody hating, Why all could suck this c**t

'Cause the hate campaign ain't working at all

I ain't jack or jill, B***h, I ain't gone fall



I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her

She, She, She, She, She, She, She

Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me

Tell your friends this her, Her, Her, Her

Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)