Megan Thee Stallion 'Her' lyrics meaning explained
12 August 2022, 16:28
Megan dropped her sophomore album 'Traumazine' this week and here is the lyric breakdown for 'Her'.
Megan Thee Stallion has wowed fans with her second album titled 'Traumazine'.
The Houston hottie dropped her album this week, which features 15 new tracks, as well as three already released tracks including 'Plan B' and 'Sweetest Pie' with Dua Lipa.
Meg has already performed 'Her' live so it seems that this will take the reins as a lead single from the album.
Megan Thee Stallion new album 'Traumazine': release date, tracklist, features and more
The rapper has opened up about her new album, and has said that it is an album for "herself".
"I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f*ck it I'll put it in a song", she revealed on Twitter.
Here is the lyric breakdown for the song 'Her' from 'Traumazine'.
Megan Thee Stallion facts: 18 things to know about the 'Body' rapper
I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her / She, She, She, She, She, She, She
Megan here is referring to herself - she is a recognisable person and is quite rightly asserting her self worth to her audience. This is the main hook for the chorus and is extremely catchy, ensuring that everyone knows that Meg is THAT girl.
No matter what they do or say, It ain't no getting rid of me / I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece
Again, Meg is the centre of attention when she walks into the room. The song is called 'Her' after all. The metaphor of the 'centrepiece' ensures that everyone knows that Megan is here to stay. She rose to fame after releasing multiple singles, and now makes everyone know she is one of the main rappers killing it in the game right now.
I don't even wear an outfit twice, Dead them / Any b*tch got a problem? probably never met them
The Houston hottie is describing her wardrobe here, implying that it is vast. Meg wears jaw-dropping outfits, ranging from slick bodysuits to floor length gowns.
The rapper is addressing her haters and critics in this lyric, and suggests that nobody has met her on a deep enough level to have reason to dislike her.
LETS JUST GO !!! #TRAUMAZINE OUT FRIDAY PRESAVE IT NOW https://t.co/4xP39BHi70 pic.twitter.com/Egl9Pm6TeD— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022
Here are the full lyrics below:
I don't care if these b*tches don't like me
'Cause, Like, I'm pretty as fu*k
Just the other day, I heard a h** say
Matter of fact, What could a h** say?
With a face like this and a b*tch this paid
Sh!t, What could a h** say?
The bag so expensive, My pu**y came with it
Body so nice, They be saying, "Who did it?"
But everything natural, Actual, Factual
Prissy in the streets, But i f**k like an animal
All you h**s know who the f**k i am
From your boyfriend down to my instagram
To all them busted-a** h**s that you kick it with
I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, b*tch
I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her
She, She, She, She, She, She, She
Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me
Tell your friends this her, Her, Her, Her
Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)
B*tch, You do you and whatever that is, I'ma do it better
Hoes must've just seen me and they playing catch-Up
B*tches looking like lil' Megan's playing dress-Up
Would i ever spin the block on a n**** never
I don't even wear an outfit twice, Dead them
Any b*tch got a problem? probably never met them
Tell a hater kiss both cheeks, Ciao, Bella
But i'm used to the chatter 'Cause
I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her
She, She, She, She, She, She, She
Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me
Tell your friends this her, Her, Her
Her, Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)
All this hate giving me a pretty face
I eat hate, That's why i ain't got a waist
The more h**s hating, More money i'ma make
And the more n****s talk, More n****s want a taste
'Cause i'm the most sickening, h**s so f**king sick of me
No matter what they do or say, It ain't no getting rid of me
I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece
Stepping for a long time, Moving like a centipede
I ain't scared of s**t, Man or b***h
To everybody hating, Why all could suck this c**t
'Cause the hate campaign ain't working at all
I ain't jack or jill, B***h, I ain't gone fall
I'm her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her, Her
She, She, She, She, She, She, She
Take a pic, It's me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me
Tell your friends this her, Her, Her, Her
Her, Her, Her, Her (Aah!)