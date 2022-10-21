Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake has yet again posted a questionable selfie on his Instagram, leaving fans to roast him for the pose.

Some of the pictures saw Drizzy posing with Jack Harlow, a picture of a dollar bill with LeBron James on it, as well as the fateful picture.

His selfie caught most people's attention as Drizzy was seen rocking his curly hair that was pushed backwards with a headband, and was taken from a high angle, leaving people to mock him for the picture.

Fans had a lot to say over Drake's new selfie. Picture: Instagram

The picture was then reposted on Twitter, and fans were quick to clown the 'Massive' rapper for his quirky photo skills.

A user asked: "Why he posing like a 16 yr old girl", whilst another said "Drake been going through an identity crisis for 10 years."

Fans also flooded his mentions with their recreations of the high-angled selfie, whilst others felt "embarrassed" looking at the picture of the 35-year-old rapper.

every time a new pouty drake selfie drops my heart is soooo full 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/1gKVyxMuNx — najjjjj (@turribIe) October 20, 2022

everytime drake posts an ig carousel i scroll through because i know there’s at least one duck lip selfie — ariel (@aadyche) October 20, 2022

Others compared the new 'cringe' selfie of Drake to other hilarious viral pictures of Drizzy posing.

One fan said: "It's giving mirror selfie again", pointing to last year's picture of Drake looking cosy as he posed in the mirror.

The rapper recently shared that he was only paid $100 for a support slot at Ice Cube's concert back in 2006, and reassured fans that his humble beginnings helped shape him as a rapper.