Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

21 October 2022, 12:39

Drake has yet again posted a questionable selfie on his Instagram, leaving fans to roast him for the pose.

Drake has yet again been roasted for a selfie that has been dubbed 'a teenager pose' after sharing a series of pictures to Instagram to celebrate his surprise performance at 21 Savage's concert.

Some of the pictures saw Drizzy posing with Jack Harlow, a picture of a dollar bill with LeBron James on it, as well as the fateful picture.

His selfie caught most people's attention as Drizzy was seen rocking his curly hair that was pushed backwards with a headband, and was taken from a high angle, leaving people to mock him for the picture.

Drake reveals he was paid $100 to support Ice Cube in 2006

Fans had a lot to say over Drake's new selfie.
Fans had a lot to say over Drake's new selfie.

The picture was then reposted on Twitter, and fans were quick to clown the 'Massive' rapper for his quirky photo skills.

A user asked: "Why he posing like a 16 yr old girl", whilst another said "Drake been going through an identity crisis for 10 years."

Fans also flooded his mentions with their recreations of the high-angled selfie, whilst others felt "embarrassed" looking at the picture of the 35-year-old rapper.

Kanye West declares Drake is the 'greatest rapper ever'

Others compared the new 'cringe' selfie of Drake to other hilarious viral pictures of Drizzy posing.

One fan said: "It's giving mirror selfie again", pointing to last year's picture of Drake looking cosy as he posed in the mirror.

The rapper recently shared that he was only paid $100 for a support slot at Ice Cube's concert back in 2006, and reassured fans that his humble beginnings helped shape him as a rapper.

