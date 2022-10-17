Kanye West declares Drake is the 'greatest rapper ever'

Kanye made the statement during a podcast interview in the wake of numerous controversies surrounding the rapper Ye.

Rapper Kanye West has stated in a recent interview that fellow MC Drake is the greatest rapper of all time.

In a podcast episode with Drink Champs, Ye told the podcasters about his fellow collaborator.

West's comments about Drizzy have coincided with a media storm created from Kanye's recent controversies, including anti-Semitic, racially sensitive and fatphobic comments.

Kanye has been deep in controversy recently. . Picture: Getty Images

“Drake is the greatest rapper ever, and I don’t apologise about it,” Kanye told the podcast.

Before he could talk more about his infatuation with Drizzy, he was interrupted by co-host N.O.R.E who brought up claims about Drake having once had a sexual relationship with Kris Jenner, Ye's ex-wife's Kim's mum.

In response to this sidetrack, Ye said "You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean,” referring to Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Drake has been called the 'greatest rapper ever' by Kanye. . Picture: Getty Images

Kanye's praise for fellow rapper Drake comes after they reconciled last year after years of beefing.

In an Instagram rant last month, Kanye even said: “WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD,” about Drizzy.

The three-hour chaotic podcast episode comes as Kanye has been under fire for posting offensive comments across his social media, resulting in a ban for the rapper.

Kanye has been banned from social media - and this is what he tweeted regarding his expulsion from Facebook. . Picture: Twitter

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye discussed the news that JPMorgan had cut business ties with him as a result of his anti-Semitic posts.

“I put $140 million into JPMorgan, and they treated me like s–t,” he said. “So if JPMorgan Chase is treating me like that, how they treating the rest of y’all? I am outraged.”

Drake is yet to respond to Kanye's comments calling him the greatest.

