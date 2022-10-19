Drake reveals he was paid $100 to support Ice Cube in 2006

Drake shared how he became a household name and revealed the price of his show supporting Ice Cube at a recent sell-out show.

Grammy-award winner Drake might now be worth almost a billion, but now he has confessed the small price he was paid during for a concert for Ice Cube in 2006.

A company called The Flyer Vault found the original leaflet for the rapper's first concert in Toronto when he opened for NWA star Ice Cube.

He was paid $100 dollars for opening duties, and performed songs from his debut mixtape Room For Improvement during the show.

Drake started out supporting rapper Ice Cube on tour. Picture: Instagram

Drake responded to the unearthed leaflet on his Instagram stories and said: "This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now... keep going."

Ten years after he performed in 2016, Drake invited Ice Cube back on stage with him to perform 'Straight Outta Compton' during his Summer Sixteen tour.

Whilst Ice Cube's rate was covered for protection, Drake's 30-minute performance was charged at $100 dollars, which approximates to about $20 a song if he were to perform five.

Despite Drizzy's humble beginnings, he is now reportedly a billionaire and has performed in some of the biggest venues across the world.

He has won four Grammy awards in his career and almost 200 awards relating to his rap talent.

It seems the 35-year-old has no plans on stopping any time soon! Keep doing you Drake!