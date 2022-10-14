What is the connection between Drake, OVO Sound and FC Barcelona?

14 October 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 12:30

Drake has been making some big moves recently and Barcelona FC have paid a special homage to the rapper!

Drake has recently reached 50 billion Spotify streams, and has become the first artist to do so.

As such, football club FC Barcelona, who have a deal with the streaming platform, has made a special kit featuring the owl logo of Drizzy's label, OVO Sound.

This kit will be worn this weekend at a match this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid and Drake has revealed how excited he is.

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake
Drake is the first artist to reach 50 billion Spotify streams. . Picture: Getty Images

Drizzy announced the collaboration on his Instagram page with him pictured with the customisable shirt.

“This doesn’t feel real but it is,” he wrote to his 122 million followers.

The football shirt features the logo of his record label OVO Sound, which Drake founded a decade ago.

Is Drake a billionaire? Rapper's astonishing net worth revealed

Artists such as PartyNextDoor and Roy Woods are signed to the label, including Champagne Papi.

Spotify partnered with FC Barcelona earlier this year and the logo of Drake's label is to celebrate Drizzy reaching such a milestone.

Other rappers have been congratulating Drizzy on this achievement, including AJ Tracey who said: "bro this is an absolute madness", and Headie One said "different".

