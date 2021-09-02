21 Savage slammed after suggesting 'men can cheat but women can't'

21 savage is being slammed by fans.

Rapper, 21 Savage, has shocked fans with his thoughts surrounding cheating in relationships.

The Atlanta star shared that his stances differ for men and women.

The rapper shared his controversial thoughts on infidelity during a feature on the 'MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME' podcast.

The 'A Lot' rapper says he believes: "men can cheat on women because he feels it'll be viewed as the man conquering the woman".

The 28 year old then got personal, sharing his own experiences of being chased on saying: "That was like, young n*gga shit...I got cheated on. I ain't going for that sh*t now. Cheat on me, it's over with. Never speak to you again in life. Straight up.".

The podcast host responded, saying he believes that women are more forgiving than men when it comes to cheating.

To which 21 responded: "That's different though, because we conquer women".

21 savage shocked fans with his stance on cheating

He continued to explain his thoughts, saying: "Your girl gon' look at it like, 'OK, my man conquered a woman.' So it's like, yo' n*gga won in the situation.".

He then said: "She just got hit but vice versa, you my queen, so if a n*gga conquer you, our whole castle is now like, vulnerable...Once a n*gga get between your legs, he can get anything else up out of you.".

"He can know where I live, how I move, our problems we having in the house, what I'm going through in my life.".

The rapper went on to add: "Once you get a girl in your bed, you damn near can get her to do anything you say.".

"Especially if she got a n*gga. If a girl willing to risk it to get in the bed with you, she's ready to do whatever you say.".

Ever since the father of three shared his views he has been blasted by fans, with one taking to Twitter to say: "I think Amber Rose broke him".

Another tweeter said: "21 isn't the brighest individual out there.".

Whilst one fan said: "What kinda 1600s shit is this???".

I think Amber Rose broke him https://t.co/BJCW8AQ4wM — Jack Avery Stan Account (@DorahNoExplorer) September 1, 2021

21 isn't the brighest individual out there. — Wickeÿ (@nudeew3) September 1, 2021

What kinda 1600s shit is this??? — undercover Roddy Ricch stan (@ouzts_wav) September 1, 2021

21 savage previously was in a relationship with Amber Rose, however it was reported that they separated as she cheated on him.