Did A$AP Rocky diss Drake on new song ‘Show of Hands’ on Metro Boomin’s album?

12 April 2024, 11:17 | Updated: 12 April 2024, 11:34

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky star in new short film for Fenty Beauty

By Anna Suffolk

What did ASAP Rocky say about Drake on 'Show of Hands', a track from Metro Boomin & Future's deluxe album?

A$AP Rocky has seemingly taken a diss at Drake in a few song called 'Show of Hands' from Metro Boomin and Future's deluxe album.

The rapper has defended his girlfriend and baby mother Rihanna with a verse directed at Drake on the deluxe album We Still Don’t Trust You.

This comes after Drake made a pointed reference at ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on his last album For All The Dogs.

A$AP Rocky and Drake have been beefing for years (pictured in 2013).
A$AP Rocky and Drake have been beefing for years (pictured in 2013). Picture: Getty

What did A$AP Rocky say about Drake on 'Show of Hands'?

Rapper ASAP Rocky used part of his verse to diss Drizzy about the women they have had relationships with.

“Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one,” raps Rocky.

“N***as swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh*t / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together. Picture: Getty

We Still Don’t Trust You features a star-studded list of features that includes The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, and J. Cole.

J. Cole's appearance comes as a surprise to fans after he apologised to Kendrick Lamar for responding to his diss on J. Cole's new album, which was released last week.

Kendrick originally dissed Drizzy on 'Like That', a song from Future and Metro Boomin's original album released last month, which ignited this rap beef.

