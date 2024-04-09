Drake’s alleged response to J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar apology has been going viral

Drake’s alleged response to J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar apology has been going viral. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper has seemingly responded to J. Cole's very public apology for his Kendrick Lamar diss track.

Drake has seemingly responded to J. Cole's public apology to Kendrick Lamar amid drama stemming from his '7 Minute Drill- diss track released last week.

J. Cole's song was in response to Kendrick Lamar's song 'Like That' from Metro Boomin & Future's joint album, where he rapped about Cole & Drake: “F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

Since then, the beef has only escalated and now Drake has possibly revealed that he might be coming out with a track responding to the diss.

Drake has so far stayed silent on the beef (besides a pointed remark at Travis Scott). Picture: Getty

News site HipHopDX posted a now-deleted Instagram story from Champagne Papi himself, which was of a notebook and pen taken in what appears to be a basketball locker room.

On the bench alongside the notebook was the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, which is given each year to the winner for the NBA Final.

Many fans read the Instagram story as him cooking up a 'championship' level response to Kendrick Lamar following the diss he released a few weeks ago.

Drake fans think he’s readying “championship” level Kendrick Lamar response track pic.twitter.com/PaKW4EE2iP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 8, 2024

Drake is currently on tour with J. Cole. Picture: Getty

However, it looks like Drake has no current plans to take a similar route to J. Cole in the form of a public apology, according to DJ Akademiks.

He posted a picture on Twitter / X of a whiteboard with a quote written on it saying: "the rap game will never be at peace, there will always be competition."

"And as long as there's competition, there will never be peace Everyone wants to be the one."