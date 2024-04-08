J. Cole publicly apologises to Kendrick Lamar for ‘7 Minute Drill’ diss track

8 April 2024, 10:57

J. Cole teases new music

By Anna Suffolk

J. Cole has apologised to fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar for releasing his '7 Minute Drill' diss track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

J. Cole has publicly spoken and apologised to Kendrick Lamar after releasing a diss track - titled '7 Minute Drill' last week.

The rapper took to the stage at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, and addressed the crowd during his headline set, and even vowed to pull the track off of streaming services following the backlash.

J. Cole released '7 Minute Drill' in response to Kendrick Lamar's feature in 'Like That' - a song from Metro Boomin & Future's joint album.

J Cole admitted he was "trying to be cool."
J Cole has apologised to Kendrick. . Picture: Getty

The rapper said he "felt terrible" after releasing the song aimed at Kendrick Lamar - which featured lyrics saying Lamar had "fallen off like the Simpsons" and called his latest album "tragic".

However, J. Cole changed his opinions and apologised for his "lame" and "goofy" response to the 'Like That' diss.

"I ain't gonna lie to y'all the past two days felt terrible," he the audience at the Festival in North Carolina. "I damn near had a relapse".

Kendrick Lamar performing at Glastonbury
Kendrick Lamar performing at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, then asked for forgiveness from Kendrick Lamar and called the song a "mis-step" and told the audience how he hoped to "get back to my true path."

The beef started last year after J. Cole suggested that he, Drake and Kendrick were the current 'big three' names in hip-hop.

Lamar hit back at this suggestion in 'Like That' - saying there was no "big three - it's just big me".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

Trending

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Inside Beyonce’s Jolene lyrics vs the original: What’s the difference between the songs?

Inside Beyonce’s Jolene lyrics vs the original: What’s the difference between the songs?

J. Cole new album 'Might Delete Later': release date, tracklist and more

J. Cole new album 'Might Delete Later': release date, tracklist and more

J Cole

Inside J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ lyrics as he responds to Kendrick Lamar feud

Inside J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ lyrics as he responds to Kendrick Lamar feud

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working