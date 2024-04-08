J. Cole publicly apologises to Kendrick Lamar for ‘7 Minute Drill’ diss track

J. Cole teases new music

By Anna Suffolk

J. Cole has apologised to fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar for releasing his '7 Minute Drill' diss track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

J. Cole has publicly spoken and apologised to Kendrick Lamar after releasing a diss track - titled '7 Minute Drill' last week.

The rapper took to the stage at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, and addressed the crowd during his headline set, and even vowed to pull the track off of streaming services following the backlash.

J. Cole released '7 Minute Drill' in response to Kendrick Lamar's feature in 'Like That' - a song from Metro Boomin & Future's joint album.

J Cole has apologised to Kendrick. . Picture: Getty

The rapper said he "felt terrible" after releasing the song aimed at Kendrick Lamar - which featured lyrics saying Lamar had "fallen off like the Simpsons" and called his latest album "tragic".

However, J. Cole changed his opinions and apologised for his "lame" and "goofy" response to the 'Like That' diss.

"I ain't gonna lie to y'all the past two days felt terrible," he the audience at the Festival in North Carolina. "I damn near had a relapse".

Kendrick Lamar performing at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty Images

j cole already apologized to kendrick LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/bHWOaCjImB — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) April 8, 2024

J. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, then asked for forgiveness from Kendrick Lamar and called the song a "mis-step" and told the audience how he hoped to "get back to my true path."

The beef started last year after J. Cole suggested that he, Drake and Kendrick were the current 'big three' names in hip-hop.

Lamar hit back at this suggestion in 'Like That' - saying there was no "big three - it's just big me".