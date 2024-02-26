Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours
26 February 2024, 15:30
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala
Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married? Are they engaged? Here's everything we know.
Two of the music industry's most popular artists, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, have been dating since 2020.
Since then, the pair have welcomed two baby boys together, RZA and Riot, and talk has turned to whether the two have married in secret.
From wearing matching rings to A$AP Rocky calling Rihanna his 'wife', here's everything we know about their wedding rumours.
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?
Despite years of hints and speculation from fans over whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married, the pair have never publicly confirmed if they are.
On Valentines Day 2024, RiRi and Rocky dined at César in Paris, with some *very* expensive 'R' rings on their fingers to match!
Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to speculate whether this meant the pair had tied the knot as one said: "They better have an engagement ring and stop joking around."
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wearing Matching ‘R’ Ring ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4Zvz8CkB7— 𝕵𝖆𝖘 (@ririnavybih) February 15, 2024
When A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his 'wife'
During Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Rocky described Rihanna as his 'beautiful wife'.
"I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!" the rapper said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, with many insinuating the pair were engaged or have tied the knot.
Rihanna rested on the balcony as she watched the show from above, nodding to the music, which took place during her second pregnancy.
-
Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spoken about a wedding?
Rihanna and Rocky have not spoken about a wedding, however some fans thought that their 2023 Met Gala looks were similar to that of wedding attire, thanks to Rihanna's white dress.
Rihanna has rocked suspiciously engagement-looking rings on her left ring finger multiple times since her and the rapper started dating in July 2021, after meeting in 2020.
The pair have not commented on rumours that they are engaged or even married, with RiRi wearing rings on her wedding finger numerous times throughout the past couple of years.