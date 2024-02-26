Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

By Anna Suffolk

Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married? Are they engaged? Here's everything we know.

Two of the music industry's most popular artists, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, have been dating since 2020.

Since then, the pair have welcomed two baby boys together, RZA and Riot, and talk has turned to whether the two have married in secret.

From wearing matching rings to A$AP Rocky calling Rihanna his 'wife', here's everything we know about their wedding rumours.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together. Picture: Getty