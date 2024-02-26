Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

26 February 2024, 15:30

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

By Anna Suffolk

Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married? Are they engaged? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two of the music industry's most popular artists, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, have been dating since 2020.

Since then, the pair have welcomed two baby boys together, RZA and Riot, and talk has turned to whether the two have married in secret.

From wearing matching rings to A$AP Rocky calling Rihanna his 'wife', here's everything we know about their wedding rumours.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together. Picture: Getty

  1. Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

    Despite years of hints and speculation from fans over whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married, the pair have never publicly confirmed if they are.

    On Valentines Day 2024, RiRi and Rocky dined at César in Paris, with some *very* expensive 'R' rings on their fingers to match!

    Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to speculate whether this meant the pair had tied the knot as one said: "They better have an engagement ring and stop joking around."

  2. When A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his 'wife'

    During Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Rocky described Rihanna as his 'beautiful wife'.

    "I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!" the rapper said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, with many insinuating the pair were engaged or have tied the knot.

    Rihanna rested on the balcony as she watched the show from above, nodding to the music, which took place during her second pregnancy.

    Riri and Rocky seen a month before welcoming baby Riot Rose to the world.
    Riri and Rocky seen a month before welcoming baby Riot Rose to the world. Picture: Getty

  3. Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spoken about a wedding?

    Rihanna and Rocky have not spoken about a wedding, however some fans thought that their 2023 Met Gala looks were similar to that of wedding attire, thanks to Rihanna's white dress.

    Rihanna has rocked suspiciously engagement-looking rings on her left ring finger multiple times since her and the rapper started dating in July 2021, after meeting in 2020.

    The pair have not commented on rumours that they are engaged or even married, with RiRi wearing rings on her wedding finger numerous times throughout the past couple of years.

    Rihanna attended the 2023 Met Gala
    Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala look. . Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on tour in the UK?

Love Island’s Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde ‘split’ six months after leaving the villa

Love Island’s Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde ‘split’ six months after leaving the villa

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out?

Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song

Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song

Trending

Wendy Williams, 59, diagnosed with dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams, 59, diagnosed with dementia and aphasia

Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained

Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi & Tyler Cruikshank spark reunion rumours amid split

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi & Tyler Cruikshank spark reunion rumours amid split

J Cole new album 2023: rumours, release date, tracklist and more

J. Cole new album 'The Fall Off': release date, tracklist and more

J Cole

Jaden Smith shares new pictures with girlfriend Sab Zada amid first viral relationship photo

Jaden Smith shares new pictures with girlfriend Sab Zada amid first viral relationship photo

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working