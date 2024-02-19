A$AP Rocky shares update on girlfriend Rihanna’s new album

A$AP Rocky shares update on girlfriend Rihanna’s new album. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky has shared a new update on her new album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new piece of information about Rihanna's elusive ninth studio album has come to light, after A$AP Rocky has confirmed that the project will be coming soon.

Now, Rihanna and Rocky are notorious trolls when it comes to new RiRI music, who hasn't released an album since 2016's ANTI and has said numerous times in the eight years since the release that new music is to come shortly.

However, A$AP Rocky's confirmation of new Rihanna music is the indication we need that the singer is back to 'Work'!

Rihanna and Rocky pictured last week. . Picture: Getty

A$AP Rocky was quizzed by a fan whilst out in Paris, France about Rihanna's ninth album, and after a fan encouraged the rapper to talk to Rihanna "about the album," he responded with a brief update.

"She's working on it," he said whilst smiling, which has since been shared across social media with the Navy ecstatic over new RiRi music.

His response received cheers from fans on the Parisian street, as well as others saying "we love you, A$AP!"

Rihanna's next project has been speculated ever since she released award-winning album 'ANTI' in 2016, and has since released Fenty Beauty, Skin, Savage X Fenty, had two children and more in the eight years since.

However, Rihanna has been back in the studio, after producer James Fauntleroy confirmed in December 2023 that she was in the studio with him "last week."

Fans thought RiRi would announce a new project and tour in conjunction with her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, however this was not the case.