Rihanna says she’s ‘having a daughter next’ after welcoming two sons

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna has hinted that she is 'having a daughter next' after having two sons.

Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, RZA, one, and Riot, four months, however has already hinted about what is next for her growing family.

In the past year, Rihanna has welcomed two children, and is raising them out of the spotlight that her and A$AP Rocky dominate.

This hasn't stopped Riri from sharing details about her two little ones, and has even spoken about if baby number three is on the cards too.

RIRI and Rocky with their eldest son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with E! News, Rihanna gushed about motherhood, and joked that the only thing she has not accomplished so far is "have daughters."

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed," said Rihanna at the launch party for FENTY x PUMA Creeper.

Until Rihanna and Rocky decide that another child might be right for them, the singer has spoken about what her sons might do in the future.

Rihanna spoke about her two kids and plans to have a third. Picture: Getty

"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" the 35-year-old explained. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera."

Rihanna revealed that her eldest, RZA has been shying away from making appearances like that: "That's how RZA acts right now," she continued.

"He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope."

Rihanna chatted to reporters at a launch party. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is dating and has two children with rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Rihanna's partner ASAP Rocky is currently facing trial on charges he fired a gun at a friend in Hollywood, California in 2021.

He is facing the charges of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty, however the court judge ML Villar has said that there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go on trial in January 2024.