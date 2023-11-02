A$AP Rocky 'responds' about having baby number three with Rihanna

2 November 2023, 15:49

Rihanna hilariously gives her Instagram handle to a protestor that didn’t recognise her

ASAP Rocky has revealed whether he and Rihanna are thinking about baby number three.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper ASAP Rocky has 'responded' after being asked whether he and girlfriend Rihanna are planning on having a third child, two months after the birth of their second child, Riot Rose.

The 35-year-old rapper was interviewed whilst out for a jog in West Hollywood, California, where TMZ fired some questions over at the rapper.

One of them was whether he and girlfriend Rihanna would want to have more children besides from their two little ones - RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children.
  1. What did ASAP Rocky say about having a third baby?

    When asked by TMZ over whether Rocky and Riri are planning baby number three, the rapper chuckled and laughed at the question.

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were first romantically linked in 2020 and welcomed RZA in 2021 and Riot in 2022.

    In August 2023, it was reported that Rihanna feels her family is now "complete".

  2. Who are ASAP Rocky and Rihanna's two kids?

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two kids, having welcomed them in 2021 and 2022.

    RZA Athelston Mayers is their eldest child, who was born on May 13, 2022.

    Riot Rose Mayers was born on August 1, 2023, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

WATCH: Julia Fox Plays 'Fashion Police' & Rates Her Most Iconic Looks

Julia Fox Plays 'Fashion Police' & Rates Her Most Iconic Looks 🎀

