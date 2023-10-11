Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spark fresh engagement rumours after second baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky engaged?

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky have sparked speculation that they are engaged after RiRi was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger.

The couple stepped out in New York City to celebrate ASAP Rocky's 35th birthday, and Rihanna was photographed with a very flashy diamond on her left ring finger.

The musicians have just welcomed their second child together - Riot Rose, in August 2023, whose older brother is one-year-old RZA.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have sparked engagement rumours after the singer wears a huge diamond on her left ring finger. Picture: Getty

The pair were also spotted dancing together in some adorable clips posted to Twitter, which saw them face off in a dance-off at his birthday party.

According to Billboard, RiRi and Rocky's reps have not commented on the engagement rumours, however this has not stopped fans speculating over their relationship status.

This is not the first time that the pair have fuelled rumours that they are engaged or even married.

ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, Rocky called Rihanna his "beautiful wife" during a performance.

Earlier to this, Rihanna has rocked suspiciously similar rings on her left ring finger multiple times since her and the rapper started dating in July 2021.

Only time will tell to see if ASAP and RiRi are engaged!