Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching rings' spark wedding rumours

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have stepped out wearing matching 'R' rings on their Valentines date, sparking rumours they are engaged.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have stepped out in Paris, France together at a Valentines dinner date wearing matching 'R' rings.

The pair have sparked wedding rumours with the matching rings, and this is not the first time rumours that the pair are married have circulated, with Rihanna sporting a huge rock on her ring finger in 2023.

Riri and Rocky dined on Valentines day at César in Paris, with some *very* expensive 'R' rings on their fingers to match!

Rihanna and Rocky posed for the paps on Valentines Day. Picture: Getty

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to speculate whether this meant the pair had tied the knot as one said: "They better have an engagement ring and stop joking around."

Another said: "Are they like engaged and just not telling us because we need to mind our business or am I overthinking this and it’s just they got matching rings."

The musicians have two children together - Riot Rose, born August 2023, whose older brother is one-year-old RZA.

ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

The most either Rocky or RiRi have publicly said about marriage is at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where Rocky called Rihanna his "beautiful wife" during a performance.

Earlier to this, Rihanna has rocked suspiciously similar rings on her left ring finger multiple times since her and the rapper started dating in July 2021.

Only time will tell to see if ASAP and RiRi are engaged!