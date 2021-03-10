Inside Rick Ross’ Florida mansion after he buys it for $3.5 million in cash

Rick Ross' huge property has left fans in awe. Picture: Instagram/PA

Rick Ross has given fans a house tour where he showed off the inside of his $3.5 million Florida mansion.

Rick Ross never stops making money moves and his latest purchase has made fans teary-eyed after he showed off the inside of his new Florida mansion.

The ‘Gold Roses’ rapper is known for having a hefty fortune so it should come as no surprise that he splashed on his new home in cash!

Drake 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained

Giving fans a tour of his new crib, he took to his Instagram Stories to give us another reason to amplify why his IG username is ‘rich forever’.

The 45-year-old, who is also a record executive, shared videos of his new home, which boasts four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, which spans across 7,361 square feet just on one story!

Rick Ross is in the process of moving into his Sunshine State home. Picture: Instagram

The outside of Rick Ross' home boasts multiple swimming pools. Picture: Instagram

He showed off the fancy interior, from his sleek charcoal grey walk-in closet to his outdoor pools, surrounded by palm trees and a stunning stone effect around the pool area.

Rick Ross’ new home formerly belonged to NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire and he handed over the keys just four days after it went on the market last month.

The ‘Aston Martin Music’ star was born in Miami, which makes sense as to why he wanted to purchase the property in the Sunshine State.

Rick Ross showed fans the process of him moving into his Floria house. Picture: Instagram

Rick Ross showed off his luxury walk-in closet. Picture: Instagram

However, this isn’t Rick Ross’ only home by any means; his main mansion, which is a whopping 45,000 square-feet in Fayetteville, Georgia, has recently been used as The Zamundan Palace in Eddie Murphy’s new movie sequel, Coming 2 America.

So, when he said “everyday I’m hustlin’”, he really meant it.

In other Rick Ross news, he recently joined Drake on his track, ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle’, as Drizzy dropped his EP Scary Hours 2, last week, so he’s set to keep adding to his staggering net worth!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!