Coming 2 America: trailer, release date, plot, cast and more

Eddie Murphy stars as Prince Akeem in new 'Coming 2 America' trailer. Picture: Courtesy of Amazon Studious

The sequel to the 1988 classic is set to be released in 2021.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic 'Coming To America' is on it's way. The new film 'Coming 2 America' sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as King Akeem.

Coming 2 America is a modernisation and follow-up of the original iconic 1988 movie directed by John Landis. The film is set to be on our screens next year on Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer, plot, cast for the upcoming movie below.