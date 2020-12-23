Coming 2 America: trailer, release date, plot, cast and more

23 December 2020, 10:57

Eddie Murphy stars as Prince Akeem in new 'Coming 2 America' trailer
Eddie Murphy stars as Prince Akeem in new 'Coming 2 America' trailer. Picture: Courtesy of Amazon Studious

The sequel to the 1988 classic is set to be released in 2021.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic 'Coming To America' is on it's way. The new film 'Coming 2 America' sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as King Akeem.

Coming 2 America is a modernisation and follow-up of the original iconic 1988 movie directed by John Landis. The film is set to be on our screens next year on Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer, plot, cast for the upcoming movie below.

  1. What is the Coming's 2 America trailer?

    The synopsis for the trailer reads: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

  2. What is the Coming 2 America plot?

    In the upcoming sequel, Prince Akeem is destined to become the king of the fictional country of Zamunda.

    Akeem discovers he has a son he never knew about — a Queens native, Lavelle.

    In order to honour the former king’s dying wish to raise his grandson as the prince, Akeem and his younger brother, Semmi, hit the road and go back to America.

    The 1988 “Coming to America,” directed by John Landis, sees Murphy as a young royal who moves to New York City to get away from an arranged marriage.

    Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem
    Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem. Picture: Amazon Studios

  3. What is the release date for Coming 2 America?

    Coming 2 America films distrubtion rights were reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for $125 million (£94 million), taking over from Paramount, who were originally set to release the film.

    The film was originally due for release on August 7, then December 18, but was repeatedly delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic.

    Arsenio Hall (L) plays Eddie Murphy's (R) his confidante 'Semmi'
    Arsenio Hall (L) plays Eddie Murphy's (R) his confidante 'Semmi'. Picture: Amazon Studios

    “Coming 2 America” is produced by Kevin Misher and Brian Oliver, and the screenwriters are David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein and Kenya Barris.

    Arsenio Hall recently spoke to Complex about why the sequel works so well.

    “What I love most is we didn’t lose the main agenda, the humor,” he said. “It’s a funny f*cking movie, and I’m proud that we hit all those bumps and checked all those boxes." Hall told the publication.

    "It’s funny—it does everything you need it to do, but it’s also funny, and I think people will love the additions to it. There are some surprises here that will surprise people who don’t get surprised.”

    The film is set to premiere on March 5.

  4. Who will star in the cast for Coming 2 America?

    Eddie Murphy is the lead star in the film, playing Prince Akeem.

    Murphy's co-stars James Earl Jones and Arsenio Hall will also reprise their roles as King Jaffe Joffer and Semmi.

    They original cast will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

    R&B Singer Teyana Taylor stars in 'Coming 2 America'
    R&B Singer Teyana Taylor stars in 'Coming 2 America'. Picture: Amazon Studios

    Eddie Murphy revealed his favourite thing about working on the film was reuniting with the original cast.

    The actor told Complex "My favorite part of reuniting with the cast of Coming to America," Murphy explains, "was making a movie that's as good as the first one.

    "Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie".

