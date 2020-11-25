Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in a film

Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in a film. Picture: Getty

President Barack Obama has cosigned the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper to portray him.

Barack Obama has appeared to give Drake the green light to play him in a prospective film.

The former President Of The United States spoke to Complex during an episode of '360 With Speedy Morman' about the pandemic, Trump's departure from the White House and rap music.

“I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama said. Picture: Getty

Another big takeaway from the interview came about after Obama, 59, was asked how he would feel if a certain Canadian chart-topper were to play him in a movie.

Back in 2010, Drake showed interest in playing the role of Obama during an interview with Paper Magazine. "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him," he said.

"That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions."

Drake starred in teen television series Degrassi before he broke onto the music scene. Picture: Getty

Now, a decade later, Obama hailed Drizzy, 34, as "talented" and said that he "seems to be able to do anything he wants," before appearing to give the rapper the go-ahead.

"You know what, Drake has - more importantly, I think - my household's stamp of approval," he said. "I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, famously got his first big break as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation, before his focus shifted to his musical career.