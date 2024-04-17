Metro Boomin: Real name, net worth & Drake feud explained

By Anna Suffolk

Who is producer Metro Boomin amid his feud with Drake? Real name, net worth and beef explained.

Metro Boomin has hit the headlines recently following the producer's ongoing feud with rapper Drake, which has dragged in the likes of fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar, Future and J. Cole to name a few.

His song with Future called 'Like That' featured Kendrick Lamar, and reignited some major rap beef, after Lamar called Drake out: "F*ck sneak dissin’ / ‘First Person Shooter’ / I hope they came with three switches”, adding: “Motherf*ck the big three, n****, it’s just big me."

The music producer's iconic tag can be heard in some of the most recognisable rap songs of the 21st Century, but little is known about who Metro Boomin is. Here's everything you need to know about the producer amid the feud with Drake.

Metro Boomin pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

Who is Metro Boomin and what is his real name?

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne, was born in St Louis, Missouri in September 1993.

He is currently 30-years-old and has also gone by the stage names of Young Metro, Metro and Lil Metro.

Boomin began his career at the age of 16 and worked with artists including Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and Migos in their come ups.

Metro Boomin pictured with collaborator 21 Savage. Picture: Getty

What is Metro Boomin’s net worth?

As of 2024, Metro Boomin is reportedly worth a whopping $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This is due to his producer credits on some of the biggest songs in Hip Hop including 'Bad and Boujee' and 'Jumpman'.

In April 2023, Metro Boomin sold a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for $70 million.

Metro Boomin performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. Picture: (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Does Metro Boomin rap?

Metro Boomin tends to stay on the production side of music, and lets rappers rap to his beats, including huge names Drake, 21 Savage and Migos.

He started making beats so he could have music to rap over, but eventually started producing full-time.

2016 was his breakthrough year after releasing “Jumpman” by Future and Drake, “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, “Low Life” by Future and The Weeknd.

Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023. Picture: Getty

What happened to Metro Boomin and Drake?

In March 2024, Metro Boomin released a joint album with Future called 'We Don't Trust You'. In this album, a song called 'Like That' which featured Kendrick Lamar dissed Drizzy, which has since caused feuds across the rap community.

J. Cole came to Drake's defence, with other artists including ASAP Rocky seemingly taking shots at Drake too.

Drake has since responded in a leaked diss track called 'Push Ups', which takes shots from his side to Metro Boomin.