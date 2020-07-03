Akademiks suspended by Complex after "disgusting" Chrissy Teigen rant

Akademiks suspended from Everyday Struggle over Chrissy Teigen rant. Picture: Getty

The 'Everyday Struggle' host apoloigised for his comments without naming Chrissy Teigen following his angry rant.

DJ Akademiks has been suspended from his position as the host of 'Everyday Struggle' by Complex after he made a foul-mouthed rant about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.

Akademiks, who is a close friend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, has also been banned from Twitch, the platform on which he made the rant during a live stream, and the Hip Hop commentator has now issued an apology.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were the subjects of Akademiks' aggressive rant. Picture: Getty

Posting an apology video, Akademiks said, “I definitely want to start off by kind of apologising for some of the stuff that has been going on outside of the show… I think I definitely went over the line when I was addressing a few women and I just felt that wasn’t right - even seeing the clip it looks nasty.”

He added, "Truth be told, given everything that’s going on not only the world, given what’s going on with the current climate at Complex and also former employees and current employees, also working with Nadeska, someone I have a lot of love for, I just felt it was completely out of pocket and something that I had to admit that yo, you can't be a hypocrite saying you're going to be an ally."

Akademiks confirmed that he'd be taking the next two episodes off and that Complex had agreed with that decision. Chrissy Teigen is yet to respond to Akademiks' aggressive rant in which he labelled her a "b***h" multiple times.

Complex News has suspended Akademiks from his job for disrespecting Chrissy Teigen pic.twitter.com/Y4L1Qb1aTD — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) July 2, 2020

Whilst streaming on Twitch, Akademiks stated that Teigen, who is John Legend's wife, had been making comments about him and he revealed, "It’s bewildering to me. His b***h be talking mad s**t online. What’s… I dislike this b***h so much, I can’t even lie to you.”

Revealing what sparked the pair's apparent feud, Akademiks explained, “One time she sneak-dissed me so f**k that hoe. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don’t have your b***h dissing me because I don’t give two f***s about none of y’all n****s.”

Continuing his hate-filled rant about Teigen, Akademiks continued, “One time she was sneak dissing me. I don’t play that. I don’t care if you John Legend’s b***h or any other b***h. How about you take that f*****g big ass mouth of yours and that f*****g weird ass looking face and start promoting your man’s album and maybe he wouldn’t do 25,000 f*****g first week."

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!