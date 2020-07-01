Chrissy Teigen attacked by "disgusting" Akademiks in hateful rant

1 July 2020, 12:33 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 12:35

Chrissy Teigen was attacked by Akademiks in a rant on Twitch
Chrissy Teigen was attacked by Akademiks in a rant on Twitch. Picture: Getty

Daily Struggle host Akademiks has been slammed after an angry rant about Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.

When it comes to drama in Hip Hop, Akademiks is normally somewhere close to the scene. From feuding with Nicki Minaj to being BFFs with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Akademiks has made a name for himself from rap drama.

After his most famous incident, which saw him awkwardly asking Migos rapper Takeoff how he felt "being left off 'Bad & Boujee" back in 2017, Akademiks has now sparked a new beef, this time following a hate-filled rant about model Chrissy Teigen.

Chrisyy Teigen and John Legend were attacked by Akademiks on Twitch
Chrisyy Teigen and John Legend were attacked by Akademiks on Twitch. Picture: Getty

Whilst streaming on Twitch, Akademiks stated that Teigen, who is John Legend's wife, had been making comments about him and he revealed, "It’s bewildering to me. His b***h be talking mad s**t online. What’s… I dislike this b***h so much, I can’t even lie to you.”

Revealing what sparked the pair's apparent feud, Akademiks explained, “One time she sneak-dissed me so f**k that hoe. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don’t have your b***h dissing me because I don’t give two f***s about none of y’all n****s.”

Continuing his hate-filled rant about Teigen, Akademiks continued, “One time she was sneak dissing me. I don’t play that. I don’t care if you John Legend’s b***h or any other b***h. How about you take that f*****g big ass mouth of yours and that f*****g weird ass looking face and start promoting your man’s album and maybe he wouldn’t do 25,000 f*****g first week."

Akademiks shared an angry rant about Chrissy Teigen on Twitch
Akademiks shared an angry rant about Chrissy Teigen on Twitch. Picture: Getty

Slamming John Legend's album sales again, Akademiks added, “Cause you got all the jokes and when you’re tryna get at n****s you think you’re the smartest, cutest, funniest thing possible but your man is still f*****g flopping. He’s a legend doing 25,000 – that’s a f*****g flop.”

Neither Chrissy Teigen nor John Legend have yet responded to Akademiks' tirade against them.

