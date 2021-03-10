Celina Powell arrested in Miami over driving charges

Celina Powell arrested in Miami over driving charges. Picture: Instagram

Notorious social media personality Powell was taken to a local jail for driving on a suspended license.

Celina Powell, controversial social media personality and alleged 'clout chaser', was arrested in Miami on Monday night (March 8).

As per the Miami-Herald, Powell was pulled over by officers after she was spotted making a right turn without signalling. She was initially given a warning but was later taken into custody after officers discovered she was driving on a suspended license.

Powell was subsequently charged and taken to a local jail, confirming the news herself hours later in a tweet early Tuesday morning (March 9), writing, "I went to jail again lmfao."

Powell had previously had her license revoked in her native Colorado for being a "habitual traffic offender," the report states.

Having previously gone by the nickname 'Black Widow', Powell rose to online fame after making controversial allegations against some of the biggest hip hop stars in the industry including Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flame, Fetty Wap and more.

She once claimed to be pregnant with Offset’s baby. She later confessed that she faked a paternity test to pretend the Migos rapper was the father, and that there was no child.

Celina has also repeatedly attempted to accuse Snoop Dogg of cheating on his wife with her during an alleged drug-fuelled sexual encounter, which Snoop has previously denied.