Trey Songz responds to sexual intimidation and assault claims

Trey Songz responds to sexual intimidation and assault claims.

The 'Slow Motion' singer issued a series of tweets after being accused of sexual harassment.

Trey Songz has spoken out after being accused of sexual intimidation and harassment.

The 'Slow Motion singer, 35, posted a number of tweets in response to a woman claimed he stole her phone during a sexual encounter and held her hostage.

Trey Songz defended himself in a series of tweets.

He also denied sexually assaulting a woman in Miami during an alleged January 2018 incident which resulted in the singer being sued for $10 million at the beginning of this year.

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life," Trey wrote in his first tweet.

He then posted screenshots of a conversation he shared with Aliza, the woman who claimed he sexually intimated her, on Instagram, which appeared to show her asking him to unblock her.

"I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward," he wrote, adding "None of that happened".

Trey processed to share screenshots of another conversation with a different woman who claims to be involved in the Miami incident and spoke in defence of the singer.

"Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami?" wrote Trey. "She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read".

Trey rounded off the tweets with a final statement, which read "You will choose 2believe what you want. I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward.

"If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that."

Back in 2017, Keke Palmer accused Songz of holding her hostage and attempting to cajole her into participating in a music video with food, alcohol, and "sexual intimidation."

He denied the claims.