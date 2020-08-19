Trey Songz accused of surprise sexual behaviour by Celina Powell's friend

Trey Songz accused of shock sexual behaviour by Celina Powell's friend. Picture: Getty/NoJumper

Socialite Celina Powell and her friend Aliza made some surprise claims during an appearance on No Jumper.

Trey Songz had his name dragged into yet another dramatic story courtesy of socialite Celina Powell - or rather her friend, Aliza.

During an appearance on No Jumper, a podcast hosted by online personality Adam22, Celina and her friend made some outrageous claims about their sexual escapades, one of which involved Songz.

Trey Songz had his named dragged into the latest No Jumper episode with Celina Powell and her friend, Aliza. Picture: Getty

"I got peed on too," said Aliza. "I didn't know what happened he just did it. He just did it." In a bid to coax more information out of her friend, Powell encouraged, "B***h, please say who!"

"Trey Songz," Aliza responds, claiming Songz followed her into the bathroom after the pair were intimate and proceeded to pee on her. "Every b***h that I known f***ed him says the same s**t".

Elsewhere during the interview, Aliza revealed she was involved in a sexual encounter with seven members of the same basketball team in one night.

Songz is yet to respond to Aliza's claim. As for Celina, she admitted during the interview that she overheard Lil Wayne exposing the gender of Nicki Minaj's child.

"Anyway, Nicki Minaj is pregnant with a girl," she said. "Daniel [Tekashi 6ix9ine] confirmed it but I actually heard it from Lil Wayne. I was with somebody and Lil Wayne FaceTimed him and they were talking about Nicki's pregnancy."

Celina went on to say, "I was like 'Oh my god!' and I wanted to record so bad the conversation but I knew I would get kicked out and I didn't wanna f**k up my relationship with that guy."