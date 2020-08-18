Nicki Minaj's baby gender 'accidentally revealed' by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj's baby gender 'accidentally revealed' by Lil Wayne. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj is several months pregnant and close friend Lil Wayne has allegedly accidentally leaked the baby's gender.

By Matt Tarr

Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy in true Nicki style - with one of the most glamourous photoshoots we've ever seen!

> CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'

But other than the confirmation that she's pregnant and claims that her husband Kenneth Petty may not be allowed at the birth due to his criminal record, there's not much we know about Nicki's baby.

Cue Lil Wayne, who has now allegedly leaked the gender of Nicki's baby during a phone call which was overheard by well-known Hip Hop socialite Celina Powell.

Celina Powell was recently caught up in an affair scandal with Snoop Dogg which also saw Tekashi 6ix9ine releasing a video of the pair amid a bitter war of words.

But now in an interview with No Jumper, Celina has claimed she overheard Lil Wayne telling someone she was with that Nicki's baby is a girl!

Speaking on the podcast, Celina explained, "Anyway, Nicki Minaj is pregnant with a girl. Daniel [Tekashi 6ix9ine] confirmed it but I actually heard it from Lil Wayne. I was with somebody and Lil Wayne FaceTimed him and they were talking about Nicki's pregnancy."

Celina went on to say, "I was like 'Oh my god!' and I wanted to record so bad the conversation but I knew I would get kicked out and I didn't wanna f**k up my relationship with that guy."

Neither Nicki nor Lil Wayne have confirmed Celina Powell's claims so it remains to be seen whether this is 100% legit.

Aside from the gender of Nicki's baby, Celina also claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine knows the baby's name, meaning that if this is true Nicki has alreasy chosen a name for her unborn child.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!