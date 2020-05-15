Tekashi 6ix9ine divides fans with new rainbow braided hairstyle

Tekashi 6ix9ine debut his new colourful hairstyle on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has debuted his new long colourful braid, which has sparked divided opinions from fans.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been active on social media since his prison release. The 24-year-old rapper has brought new heat to his Instagram page after debuting a new unique hairstyle.

Since being released from prison, 6ix9ine has landed himself in several beefs, been relocated after being spotted outside his safehouse and has changed up his appearance.

On Thursday (May 14) the "GOOBA" rapper took to his Instagram account to show off his new braided hairstyle.

Just a few days ago, the rapper debuted new braids dyed in Los Angeles Lakers colours. Now, he's going for another new vibe.

6ix9ine's new braided hairstyle shows half of his head in assorted multi colours, while the other side is bleached ice blonde.

Sharing the video on Instagram, 6ix9ine captioned it "TRIGGER FINGERS TURN TO TWITTER FINGERS YOU GETTIN BODIED BY A SNITCHIN N***A,".

Many fans have suggested that he's sending more shots at Meek Mill, after the pair went back and forth in their online beef.

"@iam_jonathan_ WE KILLED THAT !!" he continued.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's hair gets love from celebrities. Picture: Instagram

Ultimately, the new hairstyle has received a mixed reception. The hairstyle has received a lot of love from his fans in his comment section. One fan wrote "Lace melted!" while another wrote "THAT HAIRRRRRRRRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥".

However, many other people are totally not feeling his hairstyle. See other comments below.

Some fans were not fond of Tekashi 6ix9ine wearing a wig. Picture: Instagram

At a certain point, people like to switch up their look. Is it time for Tekashi 6ix9ine to reinvent himself and change his signature rainbow locks permanently?

Since his early release from prison due to COVID-19 concerns, the rapper has been involved in online beef with 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Rich The Kid and YG.

