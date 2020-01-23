Tekashi 6ix9ine roasted by Meek Mill over "witness protection drip" in new photo

Rapper Meek Mill has been an outspoken critic of Tekashi 6ix9ine since he worked with the police during his recent trial.

Before rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison following his 2018 arrest for a number of charges which included racketeering, fellow rapper Meek Mill had spoken out on a number of occasions about the 'Dummy Boy' star.

After 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade recently shared a picture of herself with the rapper wearing similar all-grey and all-white outfits, Meek Mill stepped out into the comments section on Instagram and had his say on 6ix9ine's look.

After The Shade Room posted a screenshot of Jade's picture with 6ix9ine, Meek Mill commented, 'That witness protection drip'.

Following his sentencing, Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly facing release from prison at the end of 2020and many people have claimed he will be forced into witness protection after being labelled a'snitch' for providing the police with information to support the conviction of his former Nine Trey Bloods associates.

Meek Mill, who was famously supported by Jay Z and other members of the Hip Hop community during his incarceration at the start of 2018, previously claimed he knew Tekashi 6ix9ine would work with the police.

In a tweet, Meek wrote, 'That’s a shame. when I came home everybody was like he got some real dudes backing him "I was like how” y’all better stop running behind rappers acting like y’all ready to throw y’all lives away over some stupid sh*t .. I seen this coming a while ago'.

During a fan Q&A, Meek Mill also addressed his feelings on 6ix9ine, saying, 'He’s a vicious kid, started all that drama and start telling'.

It's unknown as to whether Tekashi 6ix9ine will enter witness protection following his release, but given the fact he signed a new two album record deal whilst in jail, we know he'll definitely be releasing some new msuic.

