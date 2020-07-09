Tekashi 6ix9ine shares his haunting final message from XXXTentacion

Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared the last DM he received from the late XXXTentacion. Picture: Getty

The 'YAYA' rapper shared the last direct message he received from the late XXXTentacion before his death.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared the final message he received from late rapper XXXTentacion before his tragic death.

During an Instagram Live session alongside friend and Hip-Hop personality DJ Akademiks, the 'TROLLZ' rapper read the last direct messages he was sent from '?' rapper XXX.

The messages appear to have been sent in connection with 6ix9ine's previous arrests before his racketeering case in November 2018. Picture: Getty

It appears the message was sent prior to 6ix9ine's racketeering arrest in November 2018, but was in reference to a previous arrest of his before XXX's death.

"Yo, be safe, OK? Never let your guard down," says 6ix9ine, 24, as he reads XXX's messages from his phone. The other reads, "When you get out, move smarter, more patient and more relaxed."

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, goes on to suggest that if XXX had enlisted the help of security, he may not have met his unfortunate fate in June 2018.

XXXTentacion was killed in robbery outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018. Picture: Getty

"So, X was looking out for me," said 6ix9ine. "Telling me, 'Yo, move smarter.' Matter fact, X said this, 'Don't let your guard down.' Same thing with Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle. You don't move with security, you're p***y.

"You need to change the f*****g game. If you with security doesn't make you p***y, it makes you smart. If X, who's my friend, woulda had security, we would've had a legend in the making still living."

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida during a robbery at a motorcycle dealership.