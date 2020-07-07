Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics: English translation and meaning
7 July 2020, 15:50
Tekashi 6ix9ine has released new song 'YAYA' in Spanish and we've translated the lyrics into English.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has released three songs as he serves the remainder of his prison sentence on house arrest - 'GOOBA', 'Trollz' feat Nicki Minaj and now 'YAYA'.
'YAYA' sees 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez rapping in Spanish and has left many non-Spanish speaking fans wondering what the lyrics to the song are about.
Well, here are Tekashi 6ix9ine's 'YAYA' lyrics translated into English to give you an idea of exactly what 6ix9ine's song means...
Tekashi 6ix9ine - 'YAYA' lyrics English translation
Intro
Ransom got that sauce in it
She's putting lipstick on, today she doesn't have a schedule
She wants me to look for her in the Lambo
Tonight we are going to the top
Let's go, to finish what we started
Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl
Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl (Dance, dance)
Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Verse 1
A baby like that is what I was missing
That would put my hand on her skirt
It's clear that she isn't a saint
She's like me, who likes the evil
Come on, baby, don't be bad
Don't stop moving because I love that
Baby, give me one, one taste
You are a mamacita
When we f**k, baby, you never leave me
Move all that booty, as hot as Anitta
Chorus
You're hot, my girl, yaya
Give me tequila, I don't want those things
Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya
Bring me a drink, I don't want water
I want my cute girl, yaya (Yaya, yaya)
Give me tequila, I don't want those things (Yaya, yaya)
Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya
Bring me a drink, I don't want water
Verse 2
Get freaky, real freaky
You're a gold-gold digger
She's really horny, but she doesn't fall in love
Mami, and for f*****g I must give you a diploma
None are equal to you
She tells me: "Come here, papi", she takes it off of me (Off)
And she dances on me flow Shakira, waka-waka (Waka)
She has nice ass but she's skinny
The baby's skinny
Chorus
I want my cute girl, yaya
Give me tequila, I don't want those things
Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya
Bring me a drink, I don't want water
Bridge
The baby's drunk
Rakatá, rakatá, rakatá, rakatá
Rakatá, rakatá, rakatá, rakatá
Mami, tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan
Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan
Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan
Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan
Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan
Chorus
I want my cute girl, yaya
Give me tequila, I don't want those things
Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya
Bring me a drink, I don't want water
Outro
Luian
Mambo Kingz
Jowny
BF
(Yaya, yaya)
