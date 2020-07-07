Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics: English translation and meaning

Tekashi 6ix9ine has released new song 'YAYA' in Spanish and we've translated the lyrics into English.

By Matt Tarr

Tekashi 6ix9ine has released three songs as he serves the remainder of his prison sentence on house arrest - 'GOOBA', 'Trollz' feat Nicki Minaj and now 'YAYA'.

'YAYA' sees 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez rapping in Spanish and has left many non-Spanish speaking fans wondering what the lyrics to the song are about.

Well, here are Tekashi 6ix9ine's 'YAYA' lyrics translated into English to give you an idea of exactly what 6ix9ine's song means...

Tekashi 6ix9ine - 'YAYA' lyrics English translation

Intro

Ransom got that sauce in it

She's putting lipstick on, today she doesn't have a schedule

She wants me to look for her in the Lambo

Tonight we are going to the top

Let's go, to finish what we started

Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl

Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl (Dance, dance)

Oh-oh, dance dark-skinned girl, dance dark-skinned girl

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Verse 1

A baby like that is what I was missing

That would put my hand on her skirt

It's clear that she isn't a saint

She's like me, who likes the evil

Come on, baby, don't be bad

Don't stop moving because I love that

Baby, give me one, one taste

You are a mamacita

When we f**k, baby, you never leave me

Move all that booty, as hot as Anitta

Chorus

You're hot, my girl, yaya

Give me tequila, I don't want those things

Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya

Bring me a drink, I don't want water

I want my cute girl, yaya (Yaya, yaya)

Give me tequila, I don't want those things (Yaya, yaya)

Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya

Bring me a drink, I don't want water

Verse 2

Get freaky, real freaky

You're a gold-gold digger

She's really horny, but she doesn't fall in love

Mami, and for f*****g I must give you a diploma

None are equal to you

She tells me: "Come here, papi", she takes it off of me (Off)

And she dances on me flow Shakira, waka-waka (Waka)

She has nice ass but she's skinny

The baby's skinny

Chorus

I want my cute girl, yaya

Give me tequila, I don't want those things

Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya

Bring me a drink, I don't want water

Bridge

The baby's drunk

Rakatá, rakatá, rakatá, rakatá

Rakatá, rakatá, rakatá, rakatá

Mami, tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan

Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan

Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan

Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan

Tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan-tan

Chorus

I want my cute girl, yaya

Give me tequila, I don't want those things

Dance, I pull up her mini, yaya

Bring me a drink, I don't want water

Outro

Luian

Mambo Kingz

Jowny

BF

(Yaya, yaya)

