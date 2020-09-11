Tekashi 6ix9ine details how he discovered ex Sara Molina was “sleeping with” Shotti

Tekashi 6ix9ine details how he discovered ex Sara Molina was "sleeping with" Shotti.

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals how he found out his baby mama Sara Molina was "sleeping with" his ex-manager, Shotti.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been getting candid about his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina recently. The 24-year-old rapper recently admitted to physically abusing her.

During a new interview with TheShadeRoom's founder Angelica Nwandu, the rainbow-haired rapper detailed why he cooperated with federal authorities in his racketeering case. The rapper also opened up about his previous relationship with his baby mama, Molina.

Back in September last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan shut down claims that he slept with 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina.

However, the "TROLLZ" rapper has now refuted Shotti's denial of him sleeping with Molina. by explaining exactly how he found out they were messing around with each other.

In a new interview with Nwandu, Tekashi claims he told Shotti that he was having an argument with his current girlfriend, Jade.

The rapper then told Shotti that Jade had blocked his number and asked him to borrow his phone to call her.

6ix9ine alleges he walked off with the phone, to make it seem as though he got into a deep argument with Jade on the phone.

However, Jade was not on the phone, and 6ix9ine used the time he was away from Shotti with his phone, to go through his messages with Molina – that's when he discovered they were more than just friends.

The "GOOBA" rapper said "When I go to the other room, I swipe up, I got to the text messages, and I put Sara (my baby moms) number in. First message I see, 'why did you hang up on me?'"

6ix9ine revealed more text messaged that Shotti and Molina shared such as "call me after you done running" and "you still with that b*tch?".

The Brooklyn rapper alleges this is how he came to find out they were "messing with each other". See video here.

In Shott's interview with Rap Radar last year, he suggested that Tekashi's PR team came up with the story about him sleeping with Molina.

"That's not true at all. Everything that you hear online is coming from... I guess the PR team he's working with. I don't know who it is," Shotti told the reporter.

We had a relationship as friends because, you know, we spent a lot of time together. But other than that, it's all made up. I don't even see why he would say that. That's embarrassing for him. I don't think he started the rumor."

"We definitely had a relationship, but it wasn't on the terms of having sex or nothing like that," he added. "It was all about family and friendship."

