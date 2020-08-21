Cardi B fan hilariously convinces mum that 'WAP' means Wine & Pizza

Cardi B fan hilariously convinces mum that 'WAP' means Wine & Pizza. Picture: Getty/TikTok

This Cardi B fan revealed what happened after she convinced her mum that 'WAP' meant Wine and Pizza.

By Matt Tarr

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest hit 'WAP' has quickly become one of the most successful songs of 2020, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

A quick listen to the track will reveal the sexual nature behind the meaning of 'WAP', but one fan recently managed to convince her mum that WAP actually means Wine and Pizza, with hilarious results.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song 'WAP' topped the Billboard chart. Picture: Getty

Taking to TikTok, one Cardi B fan named Christina Jane posted a clip of the song alongside the caption, "when you tell your mom WAP means wine and pizza and now her facebook bio say "eating WAP daily".

Cardi B retweeted the post on Twitter and we can only imagine how Christina's mum felt when she found out that she'd gone viral!

But this mum wasn't the only one who was unsure about the meaning of WAP, with plenty of people taking to Twitter to offer alternative suggestions for what it could mean.

Cardi B fan convinces her mum 'WAP'means Wine and Pizza. Picture: TikTok

One person wrote, "If by WAP you mean WiFi and Power, I don’t have it" whilst another said, "Today’s learning: WAP does not mean wireless access point".

Others suggested WAP could mean Worship and Prayer, with one user writing, "If by WAP you mean Worship And Prayer. Count me in. Amen."

After releasing 'WAP', Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B came under fire from Tiger King star Carole Baskin as she slammed the pair's use of animals in the music video for the song.

Speaking to EW, Baskin said, "My guess is that most people won't even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so sexually explicit. I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.

That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild."

Reacting to Carole Baskin's criticism, Cardi B dismissed the comments and referenced suggestions that Carole Baskin killed her husband, which were explored in the hit Netflix show Tiger King.

Speaking to Vice, Cardi said, “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband, Yikes"

