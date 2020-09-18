Cardi B responds to rumours that Offset got another woman pregnant

Cardi B responds to rumours that Offset got another woman pregnant. Picture: Getty

The 'WAP' rapper filed for divorce from the Migos hitmaker earlier this week.

Shockwaves were sent round the entertainment world earlier this week after it was confirmed that Cardi B was filing for divorce from her husband Offset.

The 'WAP' rapstress, 27, is splitting from the Migos rapper, 28, after three years of marriage after getting hitched in a secret ceremony back in September 2017.

After news broke of the divorce, rumours began rumbling that Offset's alleged infidelity may have been the reason behind the split, and even that he was expecting a child with another woman.

Cardi B and Offset are divorcing after three years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Initial reports of the divorce claimed that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation" and the former couple's relationship is "irretrievably broken." However, a source close to Cardi claims that the recent cheating rumours are "super false".

"There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said.

Additionally, after learning that the legal documents originally requested primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, Cardi had them changed.

Cardi is reportedly seeking a joint custody agreement with Offset of their daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty

"She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable," the source said.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has spoken about Offset's cheating in the past. She told Vogue earlier this year, "When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything - and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me"

She added, "But it's real-life s**t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."