Who is Drake's rumoured girlfriend Johanna Leia? Age, height & Instagram revealed

13 July 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 14:36

Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia?
Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia? Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper is reportedly dating model and reality TV star Johanna Leia - here's what we know so far.

After Drake was spotted on an intimate date with a mystery woman at an empty Dodger Stadium, the world scrambled to find out who the rapper's new boo was.

Well, the lady in question is model and reality TV star Johanna Leia, and it turns out, she and Drake have been secretly dating for months, according to TMZ.

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

It sounds like things have been getting pretty serious for the pair, who are thought to have met a few months ago through high school basketball. Johanna's son, Amari Bailey, is a future basketball star.

Here's what we know about Johanna so far.

Johanna Leia was reportedly spotted on a date with Drake at the Dodger Stadium.
Johanna Leia was reportedly spotted on a date with Drake at the Dodger Stadium. Picture: Instagram/@johannaleia

  1. Who is Johanna Leia?

    Johanna Leia is a model and former reality TV star. She grew up in Chicago but later relocated to her native Los Angeles with her mother, son and daughter.

    In 2017, Leia starred in Lifetime's Bringing Up Ballers, a reality TV series that followed Leia and four other Chicago-area entrepreneurs "who will stop at nothing to ensure that their businesses are successful and their boys are on track to make it to the NBA."

    Leia has also been modelling for years, and is often seen modelling for brands including Fashion Nova on her Instagram page.

    Johanna has two children; a son, Amari, and a daughter, Savvy.

    Johanna Leia is a model and former reality TV star.
    Johanna Leia is a model and former reality TV star. Picture: Instagram/@johannaleia

  2. How old is Johanna Leia?

    Johanna Leia is 40-years-old. She was born on 19th February, 1981 in Los Angeles, California.

  3. How tall is Johanna Leia?

    Johanna Leia reportedly stands at 5ft 10, or 177cm tall.

  4. Who is Johanna's Leia's son?

    Johanna Leia's son is Sierra Canyon high school student and basketball star Amari Bailey.
    Johanna Leia's son is Sierra Canyon high school student and basketball star Amari Bailey. Picture: Instagram/@johannaleia

    Johanna Leia's son is Sierra Canyon high school student Amari Bailey, who is tipped to be a successful basketball player.

    Amari plays basketball with LeBron James' son Bronny James, and has already committed to play basketball at UCLA after the university recruited him. He even ranked #3 in ESPN's class of 2022 recruitment list.

    Johanna and Drake are thought to have met through high school basketball, and the rapper was actually spotted with Leia in June while watching Bailey play during a Sierra Canyon game.

    Drake has reportedly been giving Amari advice on "finances, fame and life, in general," and "how to handle all the attention and pressure that comes with being a star player."

    Drake and Amari have supposed spent time together one-on-one, while he, Drake, and Leia have spent time together at Drake's house as well.

  5. Does Johanna Leia have Instagram?

    Yes, you can find Johanna Leia on Instagram @johannaleia.

