Drake 'spotted on a date with mystery woman at LA's Dodger Stadium'

9 July 2021, 16:27 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 16:45

Drake 'spotted on a date with mystery woman at LA's Dodger Stadium'. Picture: PA / Getty

A video has emerged online of what appears to be Drake having dinner with a mystery woman at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Over the years, Drizzy has been linked to various women - including Rihanna, Naomi Sharon, J-Lo and British singer, Raye.

He also shares an adorable 3-year-old son with artist and former actress, Sophie Brussaux, whose name is Adonis.

That said, in recent months it has appeared as though the 'What's Next' rapper has been flying solo.

On July 9, however, a reporter for ABC7 shared images of what is believed to be Drake on a date with a mystery woman.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Chris Cristi wrote: "Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium [sic]," tagging Drake in the post.

The reporter also shared a clip of the pair having dinner, but has since deleted the footage.

While the identity of the couple in the clip hasn't been confirmed, it is thought that Drake hired the space out for a romantic meal.

The woman in the video is allegedly Johanna Leia Edelberg, the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

Last month, Drake and Michael B. Jordan were pictured together at a Sierra Canyon basketball game. Sitting next to the pair was Ms Edelberg.

