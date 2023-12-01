Who is 21 Savage? Age, Real Name, Height, Birthplace & More

Who is 21 Savage? Age, Real Name, Height, Birthplace & More. Picture: Getty Images

Get to know the rapper 21 Savage here, and find out his hometown, age, height and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

21 Savage has been rapping for over a decade, and has propelled into stardom in recent years thanks to his hit joint album with Drake titled 'Her Loss'.

The rapper began his career at the age of 21 in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been going from strength to strength.

So, how old is 21 Savage, where is he from and is he in a relationship? Here's everything you need to know.

21 Savage is a rapper living in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Instagram