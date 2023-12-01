Who is 21 Savage? Age, Real Name, Height, Birthplace & More

1 December 2023, 16:53

Who is 21 Savage? Age, Real Name, Height, Birthplace & More
Who is 21 Savage? Age, Real Name, Height, Birthplace & More.

Get to know the rapper 21 Savage here, and find out his hometown, age, height and more.

21 Savage has been rapping for over a decade, and has propelled into stardom in recent years thanks to his hit joint album with Drake titled 'Her Loss'.

The rapper began his career at the age of 21 in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been going from strength to strength.

So, how old is 21 Savage, where is he from and is he in a relationship? Here's everything you need to know.

21 Savage is a rapper living in Atlanta, Georgia.
21 Savage is a rapper living in Atlanta, Georgia.

  1. How old is 21 Savage?

    21 Savage is currently 31-years-old, and was born on 22 October 1992.

    This means his star sign is a Libra.

    21 Savage First Ever London Headline Show
    21 Savage First Ever London Headline Show.

  2. Where was 21 Savage born?

    21 Savage was born in Plaistow, Newham, East London.

    He was presumed a native of Atlanta, Georgia, however moved there at the age of seven with his mother.

    This was revealed in 2019 after he was arrested by ICE, and revealed his status as a British citizen. In 2023, 21 Savage announced that he is now a lawful resident of the US.

    21 Savage was born in London.
    21 Savage was born in London.

  3. What is 21 Savage's real name?

    21 Savage is just a stage name, and the rapper was born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

    His mother is called Heather Carmillia Joseph and his father is called Kevin Cornelius Emmons.

    He has twin sisters and a brother, who was shot and killed after an attempted drug deal, and an unknown amount of other siblings.

  4. What is 21 Savage's height?

    21 Savage is reportedly 6 foot (1.82 cm), and is slightly shorter than collaborator Drake, who is 6 foot 1.

  5. Does 21 Savage have a girlfriend?

    21 Savage appears to keep his private life private, but rumours have been swirling that he is married to a woman named Keyanna.

    He spoke in 2020 about his love life: “I'm happily in love. I got a family. I'm good," with other rumours suggest that he dated Latto on and off.

    However, the rapper did publicly date Amber Rose and split in 2018.

    21 Savage & Amber Rose pictured in 2017.
    21 Savage & Amber Rose pictured in 2017.

