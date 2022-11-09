Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue for $4 million over fake magazine cover

Drake and 21 Savage have been sent a cease and desist over their creation of a hoax Vogue magazine cover, and have been sued for millions.

Drake and 21 Savage have been sued for $4 million over creating a fake Vogue magazine cover in order to promote their new album 'Her Loss'.

Condé Nast, who owns Vogue Magazine, sent a cease and desist to the pair last week to stop the "unauthorised use of the Vogue trademark by removing the Instagram post, ceasing any distribution of this ‘magazine.'"

They also have requested Drake and his team to "issue a public statement clarifying that this was not an actual cover of Vogue."

Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

The fake magazine cover used to promote 'Her Loss'. Picture: Instagram

According to Vogue, the hoax magazines that were handed out to promote the album launch were a "complete, professionally reprinted reproduction of the October issue of Vogue," with some pages "modified to superimpose promotional logos" for Drizzy's album.

The court papers also said: "Anna Wintour did not authorize the use of her image to promote Defendants’ Album."

Condé Nast is seeking payment of $4 million in damages according to the lawsuit.

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake and 21 Savage released their joint album last Friday. . Picture: Getty

The promotional trail for Drake and 21 Savage's latest project 'Her Loss' included a fake press run including a Tiny Desk concert, and SNL performance and a Howard Stern interview.

A source revealed to PageSix that "Vogue wasn’t happy. Every other outlet was happy and took it on the chin. It wasn’t done with malice."

The same source has reported that Drake "isn't worried" by the lawsuit, seemingly due to the money at stake, which is miniscule due to his alleged billionaire status.