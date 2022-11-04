Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake has called Serena Williams' husband, who is Reddit's co-founder, a 'groupie' in his new song.

Drake has name-dropped multiple celebrities in his latest album with 21 Savage, including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Paris Hilton and Cardi B.

One celebrity which had a mention was an ex flame, who is none other than Tennis Player Serena Williams.

Drizzy referred to her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a 'groupie' in his single Middle of the Ocean.

Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

Drake has been getting chirpy on his latest album. . Picture: Instagram

Drake and Serena Williams were rumoured to have dated. Picture: Getty

The lyrics are: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie, He claim we don’t got a problem but no, boo.”

There are long-standing rumours of Drake and Serena's relationship, which was never publicly confirmed, but strong suspicions were imposed by fans.

Drake was once pictured kissing the Tennis champ back in 2015, which went viral over on social media.

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Things died down after the kissing pictures and Serena married Alexis Ohanian two years later.

Ohanian is the co-founder of website Reddit, and have one daughter together.

Drake also sent digs to rapper Megan Thee Stallion on his latest album, and suggested that she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.