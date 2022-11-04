Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

4 November 2022, 15:57

Drake has called Serena Williams' husband, who is Reddit's co-founder, a 'groupie' in his new song.

Drake has name-dropped multiple celebrities in his latest album with 21 Savage, including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Paris Hilton and Cardi B.

One celebrity which had a mention was an ex flame, who is none other than Tennis Player Serena Williams.

Drizzy referred to her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a 'groupie' in his single Middle of the Ocean.

Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

Drake started out supporting rapper Ice Cube on tour.
Drake has been getting chirpy on his latest album. . Picture: Instagram
Drake and Serena Williams were rumoured to have dated.
Drake and Serena Williams were rumoured to have dated. Picture: Getty

The lyrics are: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie, He claim we don’t got a problem but no, boo.”

There are long-standing rumours of Drake and Serena's relationship, which was never publicly confirmed, but strong suspicions were imposed by fans.

Drake was once pictured kissing the Tennis champ back in 2015, which went viral over on social media.

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Things died down after the kissing pictures and Serena married Alexis Ohanian two years later.

Ohanian is the co-founder of website Reddit, and have one daughter together.

Drake also sent digs to rapper Megan Thee Stallion on his latest album, and suggested that she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake reveals he was only paid $100 to support Ice Cube in 2006

Drake reveals he was paid $100 to support Ice Cube in 2006

What is the connection between Drake, OVO Sound and FC Barcelona?

What is the connection between Drake, OVO Sound and FC Barcelona?

More News

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

Rihanna dating history: from Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's complete dating history: A$AP Rocky, Drake, ex-boyfriends & more

Rihanna

Kim Kardashian laughs off major Photoshop fail of Stormi and True

Kim Kardashian laughs off major Photoshop fail of Stormi and True

Cardi B and Offset pay tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff

Cardi B and Offset pay tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff

Cardi B