Who is Nicki Minaj's baby daddy?

Nicki Minaj’s son's father is her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The rapstress surprised her fans when she announced that she was pregnant, on Instagram.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote at that time while sharing a photo from her pregnancy photoshoot.

Nicki kept her pregnancy under wraps for a while, until her baby bump was too hard to hide.

Kenneth and Nicki were childhood friends and went on to date each other when Nicki was 16. However, that relationship ended quickly.

Minaj and Petty rekindled their romance in 2018, a while after she had broken up with rapper Meek Mill.

Their relationship moved quite quickly, with the pair secretly getting married in 2019.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Picture: Getty

Speaking on their relationship, Nicki Minaj said “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is".

The star continued “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world".