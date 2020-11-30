Nicki Minaj shares sweet audio clip of baby son’s voice

The rapstress surprised her fans with an adorable voice note of her baby boy.

Nicki Minaj welcomed her and her husband Kenneth Petty's little baby boy last month. Since the birth of her son, Minaj has been taking out time to figure out motherhood and enjoy her baby.

While the 37 year-old rapstress has shared a first photo of her baby boy, she has been quite private with showing him to the world.

However, this time, Minaj let her fans in and shared an audio clip of her son's sweet voice.

Over the weekend, Minaj gave her fans another sneak peek at her bundle of joy, this time by releasing a brief audio clip to Twitter.

In the voice note, Mama Minaj speaks to her baby boy as he makes adorable sounds into the microphone."Say hi to the Barbz, Papa Bear," Nicki said in the clip.

"Say hi. What you doin'? Say something." When he coos, Nicki laughed and added, "Aw, you said hi to the Barbz. Good boy. Good boy." Her fans ate it up and haven't stopped talking about it on social media.

One fan wrote "OMGGGGGG AWWWW SO CUTE" while another fan chimed in writing "OMG OMG OMG IM CRYING HII PAPA BEARRRRR".

While many fans gushed over the cute audio clip, others joked about Minaj's son being a rapper in the future.

A Twitter user wrote " this baby already raps better than cardiovascular bronchitis", while another wrote "give him studio time! he’s already memorizing romans holiday. put him on the remix!".

Minaj first announced her pregnancy on Monday (Jul 20) when she uploaded several photos in a baby themed jewel bralet, with her baby bump on show.