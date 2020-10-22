Nicki Minaj shares adorable first photo of baby boy

Nicki Minaj shares adorable first photo of baby boy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has given her fans a first look at her baby boy in a surprise Instagram post.

Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans with a sneak peak of her little baby boy. The 37-year-old rapstress welcomed her first child earlier this month.

However, the star couldn’t resist teasing her fans with a photo of her little baby. Although she does not reveal her babies face, she did show off his tiny, little foot.

On Wednesday (Oct 21) Minaj shared the adorable photo of her babies foot, captioning the post ‘Happy Anniversary, my love ’.

The post came as Minaj celebrated her one-year anniversary with her husband Kenneth Petty. Minaj announced she was married to Petty by sharing a short video of matching Bride and Groom hats and mugs.

The star captioned the video "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19"

In another video recently uploaded to her Instagram, Nicki showed off the fancy designer trainers that her baby boy will be rocking.

She wrote: ‘What a lucky little infant. Thank you Team Yeezy/Adidas, Thank you Dolce & Gabbana, So thoughtful of you guys’.

Just last week, Minaj called out one of her fans who shared fake pictures, pretending it was Nicki's child. The post came the day after she confirmed the birth to her first child, leading many to believe the fan.

Minaj and Petty welcomed their son last month and have already received many gifts and well wishes. In a video, the star took to Instagram to thank her famous friends for all the love.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Anaconda hitmaker confirmed the sex of her child as she thanked her celebrity friends.

She wrote: ‘Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me."

'I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.’

Nicki shocked her fans when she announced that that she was expecting earlier this year. Now, she is living life with her husband and baby boy.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty.