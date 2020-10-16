Nicki Minaj reveals her baby’s gender in surprise Instagram post

Nicki Minaj reveals her baby’s gender in surprise Instagram post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans after confirming her baby's gender on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj has finally revealed her baby's gender - revealing she has welcomed a little baby boy into the world.

On Thursday (Oct 15) the Anaconda rapstress, 37, took to her Instagram to thank her celebrity friends for the presents and cards she's received after giving birth.

In her post, Minaj also revealed she gave birth to a son with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj revealed that she's "madly in love" with her son, who she referred to as her "favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world".

Although Nicki did not reveal her son's name or share a photo of him, she posted the lovely messages she's been sent after his arrival.

She posted photos of cards from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, model Winnie Harlow and singer Karol G in her post.

Minaj captioned the post: "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time.

"It meant the world to me. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love."My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Nicki's famous friends had sent her many sweet messages to congratulate her and welcome her into motherhood.

Beyonce wrote: "Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B."

Kim and Kanye said: "Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye."

Nicki reportedly gave birthday to her baby boy late last month (Sept 30).

The rapstress announced her pregnancy in August when she shared a variety of adorable photographs of her baby bump. "Preggers," Minaj captioned the post.

Many fans were excited to know Minaj was finally starting the family she's claimed she's wanted for a while.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA