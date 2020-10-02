Nicki Minaj baby gender "revealed" by Loni Love in deleted tweet

2 October 2020, 11:29

Nicki Minaj baby gender "revealed" by Loni Love in deleted tweet. Picture: Getty

Nicki has given birth to her first child with Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty. And while the baby's gender is yet to be announced, some fans think the secret has already been let slip.

After news surfaced of the arrival of the 'Anaconda' rapper's bundle of joy, hoards of celebrities took to social media to congratulate her, including The Real host Loni Love.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly welcomed their first child into the world. Picture: Getty

Yesterday (1st Oct), Loni tweeted a sweet message to Nicki, writing, "Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ and hubby.... blessings to your baby girl!!! #auntieloni."

Social media users quickly began spreading the message that Nicki, 37, had give birth to a little girl, as per Loni's tweet. However, Loni later shared another tweet clarifying her previous claim.

"I deleted my first tweet about @NICKIMINAJ because I don’t know the gender.. my old ass thought I saw she had a baby girl.. the gender is not known yet... congratulations Mommy and hubby !!! #auntieloni," she wrote.

As reported by TMZ, Nicki gave birth on Wednesday (30 Sept) in Los Angeles. The name and gender of the child remain unknown.

After months of ongoing speculation, the New York rapstress announced at the end of July that she was 'preggers' in an Instagram post, and has since shared numerous photos of her growing baby bump.

Nicki began dating her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty back in 2018, with the pair officially tying the knot in October 2019.

