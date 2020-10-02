Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty. The 'Chun-Li' rapstress gave birth in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept 30).

According to TMZ, the gender and name of the baby have not yet been revealed. However, many fans are guessing the babies gender on social media, with many believing the star has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old rapper announced she was 'preggers' when she shared a side-swipe instagram photo thread debuting her baby bump in July.

In the post, Nicki held her full baby belly while sporting a curly yellow wig, dazzling bikini, and sparkly platform heels, writing: ''#Preggers' with a yellow heart emoji.

The star, who was pregnant at the time, shared wrote 'Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude' in another post.

Nicki also thanked her fans and supporters for sending her nice messages, writing 'Thank you all for the well wishes.'

The Barbz had suspected the star was pregnant after she posted a cryptic snapshot of Petty, 42, rubbing her belly in May last year.

Rumours were prevalent, especially when she and Petty got married back in 2019.

Before the couple got married, Nicki saddened her fans after she announced she'd be retiring music to start a family.

'I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,' Minaj tweeted in September 2019.

The Queens native later assured her fans that she still loved them though, by responding to a fan's tweet.

'I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.'

She continued 'In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.'

Congratulations to Nicki and Kenneth!