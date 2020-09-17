Nicki Minaj mother’s IG post sparks rumours that the star has given birth

The Barbz are convinced Nicki Minaj has given birth following a 'cryptic' message in her mother, Carol's, Instagram post.

Nicki Minaj fans believe the star has given birth to her bundle of joy This comes after Minaj's mother expressed her happiness for the star, in a touching Instagram post.

The 37-year-old rapstress announced her pregnancy back in July, following rumours about the star expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

After her collaboration with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine "Trollz" dropped, Nicki came off social media to focus on taking care of herself and the baby.

However, the star is still receiving a major outpour of love on social media from those close and dear to her heart.

Earlier today, Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, shared a touching message about becoming a grandmother to Nicki's baby.

Carol took to Instagram and reposted an amazing photo from her daughter's pregnancy photoshoot along with a heartfelt message.

"Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside," Maraj wrote in the caption to the photo.

"Onika has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!"

Carol claiming motherhood looks good on Minaj, it lead many to believe that the "Anaconda" star had given birth already.

One fan wrote "Love You Carol ❤️ Your A Great Mother & You’ll Be An Amazing GrandMother Wishing All The Blessings In The World ❤️❤️" under the comment section.

Another Barb wrote "She had the baby y’all im crineee 😭😭😭😭😭😫😫😫", while another similarly wrote "SHE HAD THE BABY YALL".

Fans are convinced Nicki Minaj gave birth. Picture: Instagram

The Barbz congratulate Carol Maraj on becoming a grandmother. Picture: Instagram

Fans believe Nicki's mother is cryptically revealing the star has given birth. Picture: Instagram

While there has been no official reports claiming Minaj has given birth, take this with a pinch of salt.

