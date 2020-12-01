Nicki Minaj baby: name, gender age, photos & more
1 December 2020, 16:22
Nicki Minaj recently shared a sweet voice note of her baby cooing. Find out more about the star's first child here...
Nicki Minaj shocked fans when she revealed she was pregnant earlier in July this year. The 37 year-old broke the internet when she shared professional photos of her baby bump.
Nicki Minaj shares sweet audio clip of baby son’s voice
A few months later, TMZ reported the star has given birth. Ever since, Minaj has shared little piece of information about motherhood and her little baby – but what do we know about the star's first child so far?
What is Nicki Minaj's baby's name?
While Nicki Minaj has kept the details about her baby boy to a minimal, fans have taken it upon themselves to guess what the child's name is.
The baby has been unofficially been named "Simba" by Nicki Minaj's fan base 'The Barbz'.
This is just a holding name as Nicki hasn't revealed his real name yet.
@nickiminaj Tell us the name of Baby Simba 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/CSeQLDmNdw— Yin Yang (@KoreanAngelx) November 28, 2020
I wanna hear more simba stories @NICKIMINAJ , what’s he doing right now 😍— 👸🏽Nicki Lyrical Queenᴺᴹ 🗒🖊 (@phamp13) November 24, 2020
Please tell us the baby’s name please mams cuz the Barbz can’t stop calling him Simba 😫😫 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/nvgwpi38G9— 𝕹𝖔𝖆𝖒 (@marajestyx_n) November 23, 2020
What was the controversy around Nicki Minaj's baby's name?
On Friday (Oct. 16) Nicki Minaj checked a fan who lied about knowing the star's sons name and his face.
A Twitter account wrote “Welcoming Jeremiah Maraj-Petty. You are a blessing to us, and we love you so much,” the post read.
Alongside the caption was a photo of a baby dressed in turquoise.
The post by @alzminaj received thousands of likes from fans who believed the information to be true, but Nicki Minaj was not having it.
“116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person’s child from your page,” she wrote before blocking the Twitter account.
After Nicki Minaj responded to the tweet, @alzminaj apologised about the tweet. “Omg ya, [I] am deleting my existence,” read one tweet.
In another tweet, the user wrote, “OK. I made the post as a joke, and I never knew how it would go.
" [I] am really sorry to anyone I offended, I take all the blame, and [I] am really sorry to Nicki for offending her. I love you, and I hope you can forgive me.”
What is the gender of Nicki Minaj's baby?
On Thursday (Oct 15) Nicki Minaj revealed that she welcomed a baby boy with her husband Kenneth Petty.
In an Instagram post, the "Anaconda" rapstress shared images of her celebrity friends gifts for her son.
The star let her fans know that she's "madly in love" with her son, who she referred to as her "favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world".
What age is Nicki Minaj's baby?
Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth to her first child on September 30, according to TMZ.
This would make Nicki Minaj's baby two months old.
