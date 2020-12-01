Please tell us the baby’s name please mams cuz the Barbz can’t stop calling him Simba 😫😫 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/nvgwpi38G9

I wanna hear more simba stories @NICKIMINAJ , what’s he doing right now 😍

@nickiminaj Tell us the name of Baby Simba 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/CSeQLDmNdw

This is just a holding name as Nicki hasn't revealed his real name yet.

The baby has been unofficially been named "Simba" by Nicki Minaj's fan base 'The Barbz'.

While Nicki Minaj has kept the details about her baby boy to a minimal, fans have taken it upon themselves to guess what the child's name is.

What was the controversy around Nicki Minaj's baby's name?

On Friday (Oct. 16) Nicki Minaj checked a fan who lied about knowing the star's sons name and his face.

A Twitter account wrote “Welcoming Jeremiah Maraj-Petty. You are a blessing to us, and we love you so much,” the post read.

Alongside the caption was a photo of a baby dressed in turquoise.

The post by @alzminaj received thousands of likes from fans who believed the information to be true, but Nicki Minaj was not having it.

“116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person’s child from your page,” she wrote before blocking the Twitter account.

Nicki Minaj slams fan who posted an image of a baby, claiming it was hers. Picture: Twitter

After Nicki Minaj responded to the tweet, @alzminaj apologised about the tweet. “Omg ya, [I] am deleting my existence,” read one tweet.

In another tweet, the user wrote, “OK. I made the post as a joke, and I never knew how it would go.

" [I] am really sorry to anyone I offended, I take all the blame, and [I] am really sorry to Nicki for offending her. I love you, and I hope you can forgive me.”