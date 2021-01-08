How many siblings does Nicki Minaj have? Who is Ming Maraj?

The star recently paid a birthday tribute to her little sister Ming Maraj, leading many fans to brand them "twins".

Nicki Minaj recently broke the internet with a photo of her son, whom she shares with her husband Kenneth Petty.

While the 38-year-old rapstress often shares sweet photos with her boo, the star also shocked fans when she posted a rare photo of her little sister on Instagram.

The stars followers were pretty stunned by the resemblance between Nicki and her sister Ming, claiming they look like twins.

But who is Nicki's sister? and how many siblings does she have?

Find out more below.

Who is Nicki Minaj's little sister? Ming Maraj is Nicki's half-sister from her father's side. Fans became aware of Ming back in 2013, when Nicki shared photos of her little sister. On Twitter, the star captioned the photo"#littlesistersRock #ming." and she added "#Sister love u." Nicki Minaj first shared a photo of Ming in 2013. Picture: Twitter According to comments on Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to her sister on Jan 7th, fans believe Ming is 15 years old now. Although there is not much information on Ming, the one thing fans do know, is how much she looks like Nicki. Ming Maraj. Picture: Instagram Ming has over 98,000 followers on Instagram. Ming's Instagram handle is @yafavv_ming. On her page, she often shares selfies and lyrics she has written in her notes. She also recently announced her own merchandise line. How many siblings does Nicki Minaj have? Nicki Minaj has four siblings. In addition to Nicki Minaj's little sister Ming, the star also has three brothers: Micaiah Maraj, Brandon Lamar (her half-brother), and Jelani Maraj. Nicki's younger brother Micaiah stays out of the limelight and keeps a low profile. However, it is clear Micaiah is close to his sister. Nicki Minaj rose to fame in 2010 after releasing her first single "Massive Attack". Picture: Getty The star even joked on Twitter once, that she wanted to find him a girlfriend. Nicki's half-brother, Brandon is quite the opposite. Brandon is known to the public and raps and sings like Minaj. He rose to fame in 2007 and has released a few popular hits, including "Control" and "Raw." Brandon also creates content on his YouTube channel 'BrandonLamarMusic'. Nicki Minaj's older brother Jelani, has been highly spoken What is the controversy with Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani? Nicki Minaj's older brother, Jelani, was found guilty of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old step-daughter at his Long Island home. Jelani Maraj was found guilty of 'predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child' in 2017, back in January 2020. Nassau County Supreme Court Judge, Robert McDonald, refused to give Jelani a soft sentence. Nicki Minaj received backlash after sharing an image with her brother, Jelani. Picture: Instagram In 2015, Jelani was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual conduct against a child who was younger than 13. It was rumoured that Nicki was the person who paid for his $100,000 bail. Nicki Minaj received severe backlash after she posted a photo which shows her hugging him. Many fans urged the star to delete the post, due to his predatory sexual assault past.

