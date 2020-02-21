Nicki Minaj's "identical" younger sister Ming Maraj leaves fans stunned after rare family video

Nicki Minaj shares rare video with her younger sister and father. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Nicki Minaj has shared a video with her younger sister Ming Maraj & fans can't believe how much they resemble each other.

Nicki Minaj has been active on Instagram recently, after taking a long hiatus. Ever since, she has been posted up with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty, beefing with her ex Meek Mill and twerking.

However, the 37-year-old rapstress decide to show her fans another side to her, where she's cuddled up with her family.

On Friday (Feb 21) Nicki Minaj shared a video with her father, Robert Maraj, and her little sister Ming Maraj.

Fans are stunned at Ming and Minaj looking so alike that they have even referred to them as "twins".

Underneath the video, the comment section was filled with fans comparing their looks.

One fan wrote "You and the sis twins 😍😍 👯‍♀️", while another wrote "Your lil sister is your twin 😍😍😍😍 gorgeousness runs in the family".

Singer Monica responded, "She’s so beautiful ! She looks like you @nickiminaj," and Skai Jackson added, "She’s so pretty ❤️❤️."

It's unclear the age of Nicki's younger sister is, but the family resemblance is definitely undeniable.

Nicki Minaj shares a video with her sister Ming Maraj. Picture: Instagram

Less than two years ago Nicki opened up about her childhood experienced with her father, who previously accused her of being addicted to drugs and alcohol.

In Minaj's Queen documentary, Nicki revealed that when she was a little girl, she would have to step in to keep her father from physically abusing her mother.

This new video suggests that they may be on a healthy road to healing their past.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj and her little sister. Do they look alike ? Check out the clip above.